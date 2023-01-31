ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Charleston Police search for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery of Andrews mail carrier

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea. Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United […]
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Exotic dancer?

The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 11-26 An intoxicated woman was escorted from the piano bar on King Street Jan. 21 after she climbed onto a piano and started dancing on it, according to a Charleston police report. She wasn’t arrested. But she sure has a story to tell for a while – if she remembers it.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit on Rivers Avenue ended with a crash and an arrest on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The driver fled the scene, and the deputy pursued the vehicle.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston police investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night. According to NCPD, officers responded to Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an auto versus pedestrian crash. A male victim died on the scene, officials said. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy