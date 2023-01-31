Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
Related
Attempted murder suspect arrested after vehicle, foot chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted on two charges of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle and foot chase in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said they observed a Volkswagen Passat pull out of a parking lot onto […]
live5news.com
Charleston Police search for missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Joshae Porcher was last seen early Thursday morning in the America Street area of downtown Charleston. Police say she was last seen wearing grey pants with a black stripe...
Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery of Andrews mail carrier
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea. Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United […]
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man cuts victim's throat, charged with attempted murder: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a suspect that allegedly cut a man's throat on Tuesday night. NCDP responded to Bolton Street around 8:27 p.m. regarding a potential aggravated assault. When officers arrived at the home, two men were sitting on the couch, and one was...
abcnews4.com
Suspect vehicle recovered in Adams Run after Monday shooting; alleged shooter at large
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man injured in the Hollywood area of the county on Monday. Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Highway 162 shortly before 1 p.m. and found a man...
Man facing attempted murder charge in North Charleston stabbing
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing a murder charge following a stabbing that took place Tuesday night in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were dispatched to a home on Bolton Street where they found two men sitting on a couch. […]
South Carolina Grandmother Accused Of Helping Grandson Cover Up Murder
Ryan O'Neil Woodruff allegedly shot and killed Ty'Quez Walker at his grandmother's residence while he was out on bond for killing two family members, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. A South Carolina man is now accused of a third killing, while out on bond and awaiting trial for...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Exotic dancer?
The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 11-26 An intoxicated woman was escorted from the piano bar on King Street Jan. 21 after she climbed onto a piano and started dancing on it, according to a Charleston police report. She wasn’t arrested. But she sure has a story to tell for a while – if she remembers it.
abcnews4.com
Police to up presence on C.E.W. Middle South Campus after threat found in bathroom
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Charleston County School District (CCSD) and Charleston Police Department (CPD) have provided further information on the threat. According to the CCSD, the message "School Shooting Thursday" was written on a restroom stall. There appeared to be an attempt from an individual to wipe off / scratch off the message.
Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
Deputies provide new details in Monday shooting outside Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County deputies are continuing to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting in Hollywood that left one person injured. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to the 6000 block of Highway 162 shortly before 1:00 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. An initial […]
Woman, 58, accused of tying up and beating two men over stolen church vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was arrested Sunday morning after a witness reported seeing two people who were tied up and being beaten in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a location off Reynolds Avenue after a caller said they observed the assault of two people who […]
live5news.com
Woman facing charges after allegedly kidnapping, beating 2 victims
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tied up two victims and beat them in a North Charleston roadway Sunday. Emily Shaw, 58, of Wando, is facing two charges of kidnapping and two charges of assault and battery 1st degree. Officers responded...
live5news.com
Person arrested after Rivers Ave. pursuit, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit on Rivers Avenue ended with a crash and an arrest on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Rivers Avenue and Eagle Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The driver fled the scene, and the deputy pursued the vehicle.
Deputies investigate after string of shootings on Georgetown County street where man was killed
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Someone fired shots into a home on Meadow Street in Georgetown County late Monday night, the second such incident in the area since a man was killed on the same street on Jan. 24, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 100 […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Woman crashes into 3 cars, light pole in N. Charleston pursuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in North Charleston. Tyesha R. Smith, 19, of North Charleston, faces charges of failure to stop for blue lights, hit and run with property damage and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
North Charleston police investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on Dorchester Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night. According to NCPD, officers responded to Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an auto versus pedestrian crash. A male victim died on the scene, officials said. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is […]
wpde.com
65 violent crimes happened on Meadow Street in Georgetown Co. in 1 year; sheriff responds
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In just five days, two different shootings have taken place on Meadow Street in Georgetown County. Deputies say someone shot into a home Monday night with people inside just after 11 p.m. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a hoodie running from the...
Comments / 0