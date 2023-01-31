Read full article on original website
Shannon Stotesbery
Shannon Stotesbery, age 25 of Chokio, Minnesota, passed away peacefully passed away at her home, surrounded by her fiancé Brett and her dog Lucy. Her death was unexpected and due to complications of Addison’s Disease.. Visitation for Shannon Stotesbery will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 4:00...
Lois Krump
Lois Krump, age 86 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home in Morris, MN. Visitation for Lois Krump will be held Friday, February 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until...
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
Deadly snowmobile crash under investigation in western Minnesota’s Kandiyohi County
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MINN. – Authorities in Kandiyohi County are investigating a snowmobile crash near New London that left a 67-year-old man dead. Sheriff’s deputies say the victim was found lying on the ground next to a snowmobile Wednesday afternoon. First responders tried to revive him, but the man died at the scene.
Counterfeit Bills Circulating in Douglas County
(Alexandria, MN) — In the last week, a bar in Douglas County received $500 in fake $100 bills. The bills in question were passed while buying pull tabs. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who works with cash to keep an eye out for the fake bills and contact them if they’ve received any in recent weeks. The fake bills have foreign markings on the Independence Hall side of the bills.
Accused Medenwald killer was on supervised release in Minnesota for drug crimes
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Breckenridge, Minn. man who has been charged with a murder that occurred outside a Wahpeton hockey arena on January 16 was on supervised release in Minnesota for a 2020 drug felony at the time of the shooting. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger was sentenced to seven...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
Cougars Come Up Short Against Scots, Three Honored By UMAC
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s basketball team fought valiantly but came up two points short on Monday night in the team’s final non-conference matchup of the regular season, dropping a 61-59 decision to Macalester College. The Cougars move to 10-8 on the season while the Scots improve their record to 13-6 overall.
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
