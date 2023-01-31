In collaboration with the Office of Distance Education and Faculty Development Institute, the EEEC is hosting Experiential Education Week February 13 – 17, 2023. The purpose of this week is to promote experiential learning opportunities and encourage participation by AUM students, faculty, and staff. While opportunities provided by the EEEC focus on undergraduates, all are encouraged to learn more about ways in which to apply what they’ve learned to solve problems in college, career, community, and all areas of life.

