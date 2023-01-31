ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aum.edu

Experiential Education Week Spring 2023: Panel Presentation & Discussion

In collaboration with the Office of Distance Education and Faculty Development Institute, the EEEC is hosting Experiential Education Week February 13 – 17, 2023. The purpose of this week is to promote experiential learning opportunities and encourage participation by AUM students, faculty, and staff. While opportunities provided by the EEEC focus on undergraduates, all are encouraged to learn more about ways in which to apply what they’ve learned to solve problems in college, career, community, and all areas of life.
MONTGOMERY, AL
aum.edu

Experiential Education Week Spring 2023: Serve Day (Shady Street Park)

In collaboration with the Office of Distance Education and Faculty Development Institute, the EEEC is hosting Experiential Education Week February 13 – 17, 2023. The purpose of this week is to promote experiential learning opportunities and encourage participation by AUM students, faculty, and staff. While opportunities provided by the EEEC focus on undergraduates, all are encouraged to learn more about ways in which to apply what they’ve learned to solve problems in college, career, community, and all areas of life.
MONTGOMERY, AL
aum.edu

Experiential Education Week Spring 2023: Browse Session

In collaboration with the Office of Distance Education and Faculty Development Institute, the EEEC is hosting Experiential Education Week February 13 – 17, 2023. The purpose of this week is to promote experiential learning opportunities and encourage participation by AUM students, faculty, and staff. While opportunities provided by the EEEC focus on undergraduates, all are encouraged to learn more about ways in which to apply what they’ve learned to solve problems in college, career, community, and all areas of life.
MONTGOMERY, AL
aum.edu

Master of Science in Nursing - Nurse Educator for Interprofessional Practice

AUM’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences offers a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) with a concentration in Nurse Educator for Interprofessional Practice, available totally online. Graduates from this MSN program will be prepared to educate healthcare providers and educators, with an emphasis on interprofessional practice and team...
aum.edu

AUM debuts new CLASS Film Series to spotlight human conditions

The Auburn University at Montgomery College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences’ new CLASS Film Series will highlight the variety of human conditions that impact our societies. Last fall, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Dean Andrew McMichael formed a committee to expand the university’s Political Film Series...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy