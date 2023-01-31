ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Legendary ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest stock market rally: ‘Sell.’

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. After a dismal 2022, the stock market has had a red-hot start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring over 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the collapse of the housing market in 2007 and 2008, is predicting a dark turn.
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and more

Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
Motley Fool

35% of Cathie Wood's Flagship ETF Is Invested in Just 5 Stocks

Cathie Wood likes to make big investments in individual stocks. While no stock in the Ark Innovation ETF makes up more than 10% of the portfolio, Wood is heavily concentrated in a handful of names.
Motley Fool

Why WestRock Stock Got Rocked for a 14% Loss Today

WestRock, a maker of cardboard boxes, "missed earnings" this morning. And now, WestRock is withdrawing guidance too. That doesn't look good.
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?

Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation.

