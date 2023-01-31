Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many...
3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These low-priced equities could deliver enormous returns for risk-tolerant shareholders.
Would You Sell Your House For Tesla Stock? This Guy Did And Here's How Much He Made
Last year marked Tesla Inc's TSLA worst stock performance since going public, with shares down over 60% in 2022. Investors could be expecting a rebound in 2023 and one shareholder recently put that thesis to the test. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have soared to start 2023, helped by a...
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
JPMorgan Analyst Explains How His Bank Sees Tesla's Stock Performing Moving Forward
After a mixed earnings report last week, an analyst reiterates a recommendation for Tesla's stock.
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Legendary ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest stock market rally: ‘Sell.’
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. After a dismal 2022, the stock market has had a red-hot start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring over 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the collapse of the housing market in 2007 and 2008, is predicting a dark turn.
Tesla's bitcoin holdings fell nearly $1.8 billion in value last year, as Elon Musk called crypto a 'sideshow'
A bloodbath for crypto in 2022 saw Tesla's $1.5 billion bet on bitcoin backfire, as Elon Musk's carmaker dumped at least 75% of its position.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Tells Why Bitcoin, Gold, Silver Are Rising: 'Please Don't Get Poorer'
‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has once again presented the case for buying gold and silver. Kiyosaki, who is known to be bullish on the commodities, has asked retail investors to buy at least a silver coin. ‘Why are gold, silver, Bitcoin going higher? A: Because US...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Tesla's valuation has 'returned to Earth' so it's time to start buying stock in Elon Musk's EV maker, Berenberg says
Tesla's valuation has "returned to Earth" so it's time to dive in and buy, a Berenberg strategist said. The Elon Musk-run carmaker's price cuts are an "investment in growth," analyst Adrian Yanoshik said. CEO Elon Musk's distraction with Twitter and COVID demand risks in China seem loaded into the share...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and more
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
Tesla Stock Just Had Its Worst Year in History -- Here's Why Investors Should Buy in 2023
Tesla stock fell sharply on economic concerns, but the future still looks bright for the electric car company.
Motley Fool
35% of Cathie Wood's Flagship ETF Is Invested in Just 5 Stocks
Cathie Wood likes to make big investments in individual stocks. While no stock in the Ark Innovation ETF makes up more than 10% of the portfolio, Wood is heavily concentrated in a handful of names. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Cathie Wood's flagship Ark ETF just logged its best month in history as its stock darling Tesla makes a comeback
Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Invest fund just notched its best month ever as tech stocks bounce back. The famed money manager's Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) logged a gain of about 28% for January. A handful of stocks in ARKK's portfolio led the win, including Tesla, Spotify and Roku. Cathie Wood's...
Motley Fool
Why WestRock Stock Got Rocked for a 14% Loss Today
WestRock, a maker of cardboard boxes, "missed earnings" this morning. And now, WestRock is withdrawing guidance too. That doesn't look good. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Tesla is the one stock ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says she would hold for 10 years
If Cathie Wood had to hold one stock for the next decade, it would be Tesla, she said in an interview. Wood has been snapping up Tesla stock since shares of the EV maker closed out a dismal year in 2022. She estimates the stock will soar to $1,500 a...
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, Lockheed Martin, Lyft, Macy’s, Meta Platforms, Shopify, Tesla, Uber and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon.com, Colgate-Palmolive, Kohl's, Lockheed Martin, Lyft, Macy's, Meta Platforms, Okta, Shopify, Tesla and Uber Technologies.
Comments / 0