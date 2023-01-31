My Cousin from Boston Super Bowl Commercial filmed in Southie

Imagine that…a brighter Boston.

Earlier this month, we reported that a Sam Adams commercial was being filmed at Jimmy’s Korner at P + 6th and in and around that block. Well, here it is – the final product – a very entertaining Super Bowl spot where Boston is a little bit brighter with cameos by comedian Lenny Clark and former Celtics Player Kevin Garnett. There are nods to a kinder neighborhood where residents are friendly, kind, and even welcoming to New York Yankees fans….you know…complete fantasy. There’s even a seedy underground old-school mob reference.

You can check out the video here! Special thank you to Jenn Menjin for sharing with us. Other locations in the commercial include O Street and Croake Park on West Broadway. Sadly, Jimmy’s Korner caught on fire last weekend and suffered lots of damage.