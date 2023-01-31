ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Man shot in Glendale neighborhood has died

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man has died after being shot on Wednesday, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed. Police have identified the victim as Guthrie Serawop. The investigation started at 6:34 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 1665 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
upr.org

USU student who died in Cache County collision identified

A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County

MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down northbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver on northbound I-15 closed the interstate for several hours on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Jalaine Hawkes told ABC4 the crash happened near 2300 North in Salt Lake County just before 2 a.m. A female driver allegedly drove the wrong and crashed into a male driver, causing both vehicles to block all lanes on I-15.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
abc45.com

Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
LAYTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Alpine schools investigating “suspicious” computer activity

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — People in the Alpine School District are dealing with a tech headache connected to what they describe as a computer security issue. The issue involves the Alpine district’s computer software. On Tuesday, the district told parents that its technology security team had noticed suspicious activity.
ALPINE, UT
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Correctional officer assaulted at Utah State Correctional Facility

SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted in a restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility, officials said. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Corrections, the officer was released later the same day. The identity of the officer is not being released.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Herd of Elk near Salt Lake (Courtesy of UDOT)

Multiple elk were killed after being hit by vehicles near the I-80/I-215 interchange Wednesday morning, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Herd of Elk near Salt Lake (Courtesy of UDOT) Multiple elk were killed after being hit by vehicles near the I-80/I-215 interchange Wednesday morning, according to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

