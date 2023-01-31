Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man shot in Glendale neighborhood has died
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man has died after being shot on Wednesday, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed. Police have identified the victim as Guthrie Serawop. The investigation started at 6:34 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 1665 S....
Gephardt Daily
North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
ksl.com
Utah man claims he burglarized same home under construction 10 times
PLEASANT GROVE — A man who claims he burglarized the same home under construction about 10 times, because he was in debt, has been arrested. Spencer Gordon Olson, 33, of Pleasant Grove, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of five counts of burglary and three counts of theft.
upr.org
USU student who died in Cache County collision identified
A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
kjzz.com
Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County
MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
ksl.com
Dozens of elk force shutdown of I-80, I-215; 4 elk die from vehicle collisions
SALT LAKE CITY — The elk are back. Dozens of elk by Salt Lake City's east bench caused traffic delays Wednesday on all roads near the I-215 and I-80 interchange, including the freeways and roads like Foothill Drive, according to the Utah Department of Transportation and state wildlife officials.
kjzz.com
Photographer misidentified as suspicious person leads to lockout at 5 schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wildlife photographer who was misidentified as a suspicious person led to a brief lockout at five schools in South Jordan and Riverton, police said. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, a passerby reported a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon. While police investigated,...
ABC 4
Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down northbound I-15
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash involving a wrong-way driver on northbound I-15 closed the interstate for several hours on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Jalaine Hawkes told ABC4 the crash happened near 2300 North in Salt Lake County just before 2 a.m. A female driver allegedly drove the wrong and crashed into a male driver, causing both vehicles to block all lanes on I-15.
abc45.com
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
kslnewsradio.com
Alpine schools investigating “suspicious” computer activity
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — People in the Alpine School District are dealing with a tech headache connected to what they describe as a computer security issue. The issue involves the Alpine district’s computer software. On Tuesday, the district told parents that its technology security team had noticed suspicious activity.
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Multiple elk killed, euthanized after being hit by vehicles
A large herd of elk made a return appearance to Salt Lake City's east bench on Wednesday, once again causing traffic headaches along Interstate 80.
ksl.com
West Valley woman was impaired with drugs when she hit, killed man, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A woman accused of running over and killing a man lying in the road in West Valley City last year is now facing criminal charges accusing her of driving while under the influence. Amber Larae Marquez, 45, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday in...
kslnewsradio.com
Correctional officer assaulted at Utah State Correctional Facility
SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted in a restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility, officials said. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Corrections, the officer was released later the same day. The identity of the officer is not being released.
Body camera video shows officers fatally shooting suspect
Newly-released body camera video shows what led Salt Lake City police officers to fatally shoot a suspect who had fled a traffic stop before leading police on a pursuit.
KSLTV
$150,000 stolen from Utah woman’s bank account; investigation underway
NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Authorities are investigating after more than $150,000 was allegedly stolen from an elderly woman’s bank account in North Ogden. According to a Facebook post from North Ogden City, officers were dispatched on Monday, Jan. 23, after the victim’s child made a complaint. Lt....
ABC 4
Herd of Elk near Salt Lake (Courtesy of UDOT)
Multiple elk were killed after being hit by vehicles near the I-80/I-215 interchange Wednesday morning, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Herd of Elk near Salt Lake (Courtesy of UDOT) Multiple elk were killed after being hit by vehicles near the I-80/I-215 interchange Wednesday morning, according to...
American Fork man runs over wife after house cleaning argument, police say
An American Fork man has been charged after allegedly running over his wife with their kids in the car, following an argument relating to house cleaning on Friday.
5-vehicle accident on I-15 snarls traffic in Utah County
A multivehicle car accident on northbound I-15 near Lindon shut down traffic and caused commuting delays Monday evening.
