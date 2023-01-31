Hamilton College defender Meghan Lane '24 (Wilton, Conn./Wilton HS) has been selected for USA Lacrosse Magazine's 2023 Women's Division III Preseason All-America Team. Lane is one of four defenders on the second team. In 2022 she was an Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association third team all-American in Division III. Lane started all 15 games on defense and led the Continentals with 76 draw controls, 41 ground balls and 29 caused turnovers. She added two goals and five assists for seven points.

