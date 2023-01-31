ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cancelo deal biggest 'because of all the drama'

Joao Cancelo's exit from Manchester City was "the biggest transfer" of the January window, given the stature of the clubs involved, claims French football journalist Julien Laurens. The Portugal full-back had fallen out of favour with boss Pep Guardiola since the World Cup and clinched a move to German giants...
Yardbarker

Why Lionel Messi Will Be Motivated to Play in 2026 World Cup, Ex-Player Believes

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December and while the 35-year-old noted that the tournament in Qatar would be his last, others hope it’s not. Former Argentine player and current manager of Honduran club CD Olimpia Pedro Troglio hopes that Messi lifting the trophy that had long eluded him gives him more motivation to play in 2026.
BBC

Everton 'in perilous position again'

Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak

This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
BBC

Marcel Sabitzer: Dynamic midfielder who had fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich

Manchester United's loan move for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer on transfer deadline day was one of the more surprising deals of another record-breaking window. United manager Erik ten Hag was forced into a late foray into the market by Tuesday's news that Christian Eriksen was out for at least three months with an ankle injury, and he quickly set his sights on Sabitzer - a player the club has been tracking for a long time.
BBC

'It's enormous motivation for me' - Cancelo on Bayern move

Joao Cancelo on his whirlwind loan move to Bayern Munich: "Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players. "I know that this club, this team, lives for titles and wins titles every year....
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust

It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
Yardbarker

Thiago Silva upset: Jorginho sale leaves big hole at Chelsea

Thiago Silva admits Chelsea's players were shocked by the sale of Jorginho to Arsenal. Blues defender Thiago Silva outlined his disappointment at his former teammate's decision but insisted "it happens" in football. "It was for a direct competitor, but these are football things, it happens," Silva told ESPN Brasil. "He...

