‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
Paul Pogba has Juventus debut delayed AGAIN as ex-Man Utd star suffers another injury seven months after joining
PAUL POGBA'S Juventus debut has been delayed again by another injury setback. The former Manchester United midfielder rejoined the Old Lady last summer after his Old Trafford contract expired. But despite signing a £130,000-a-week, four-year deal, Juve fans have not seen a single minute of competitive action from the France...
BBC
Cancelo deal biggest 'because of all the drama'
Joao Cancelo's exit from Manchester City was "the biggest transfer" of the January window, given the stature of the clubs involved, claims French football journalist Julien Laurens. The Portugal full-back had fallen out of favour with boss Pep Guardiola since the World Cup and clinched a move to German giants...
Kylian Mbappe set to be named new France captain aged 24 after Hugo Lloris’ retirement following World Cup heartache
KYLIAN MBAPPE is set to be named the new France national team captain aged 24, according to reports. Les Bleus are on the hunt for a new skipper to lead the side going forwards following Hugo Lloris' international retirement. The Tottenham stopper wore the armband at the World Cup in...
BBC
Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain striker to miss Champions League tie with injury
Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will miss the first leg of his side's Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich with a thigh injury. The France forward was injured in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Montpellier and has been ruled out for three weeks. It proved to be a night to...
Klopp Must Take Credit for Liverpool's Success Says Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher has hailed Jurgen Klopp saying the manager consistently gets the best out of the players at his disposal, and he must take all of the credit for Liverpool's success in recent years
I wouldn’t have even let Enzo Fernandez back in the locker room, he showed no commitment to Benfica, says president
BENFICA'S president has torn into Chelsea new boy Enzo Fernandez. Portugal legend Rui Costa claims the Prem's £107million record buy was so intent on leaving Benfica he couldn't even return to their locker room. Costa even says Fernandez's attitude ruined the club's hopes of tempting Chelsea to delay the...
Yardbarker
Why Lionel Messi Will Be Motivated to Play in 2026 World Cup, Ex-Player Believes
Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December and while the 35-year-old noted that the tournament in Qatar would be his last, others hope it’s not. Former Argentine player and current manager of Honduran club CD Olimpia Pedro Troglio hopes that Messi lifting the trophy that had long eluded him gives him more motivation to play in 2026.
BBC
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
Chelsea star Jorginho confronted Italy legend Antonio Cassano on the beach after being snubbed for Messi in Ballon d’Or
ANTONIO CASSANO was confronted by Jorginho while on holiday after claiming the Italy hero should NOT win the Ballon d'Or. A number of football figures had chosen the now-Arsenal midfielder as their pick for the 2021 crown after winning the Champions League and Euro 2020. But Cassano laughed off the...
BBC
Everton 'in perilous position again'
Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
Report: Manchester City Attempted To Sign Leicester City's James Maddison On Deadline Day
The Leicester man has been linked with a summer move to Manchester City.
BBC
Marcel Sabitzer: Dynamic midfielder who had fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich
Manchester United's loan move for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer on transfer deadline day was one of the more surprising deals of another record-breaking window. United manager Erik ten Hag was forced into a late foray into the market by Tuesday's news that Christian Eriksen was out for at least three months with an ankle injury, and he quickly set his sights on Sabitzer - a player the club has been tracking for a long time.
BBC
Arsenal transfer news: Jorginho moves from Chelsea to the Gunners in a deal worth £12m
Arsenal have signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea in a £12m deal. The 31-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Napoli in 2018, was in the last six months of his Blues' contract. He passed a medical on Tuesday and signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year.
'We Have to Be Motivated' - Darwin Nunez on Improving Recent Form
Darwin Nunez has revealed that the side must be motivated and want to win in order to achieve top four this season.
BBC
'It's enormous motivation for me' - Cancelo on Bayern move
Joao Cancelo on his whirlwind loan move to Bayern Munich: "Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players. "I know that this club, this team, lives for titles and wins titles every year....
Thomas Tuchel 'disagreed with Todd Boehly's belief that Chelsea needed midfielders' before Enzo deal
Fernandez became the record British transfer buy after he finally completed his move from Benfica to cap off a spending frenzy of around £300m from the Blues this month alone.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust
It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
Yardbarker
Thiago Silva upset: Jorginho sale leaves big hole at Chelsea
Thiago Silva admits Chelsea's players were shocked by the sale of Jorginho to Arsenal. Blues defender Thiago Silva outlined his disappointment at his former teammate's decision but insisted "it happens" in football. "It was for a direct competitor, but these are football things, it happens," Silva told ESPN Brasil. "He...
