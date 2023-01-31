Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity to help others.
Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities
A free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses.
ecbpublishing.com
Shuttle bus service to and from Tallahassee now operational
The Jefferson Express, providing affordable and easy transportation to and from Tallahassee, is now officially in business. The bus shuttle service began in December, according to Big Bend Transit (BBT), which operates the program. The fare is $1 per ride, regardless of the destination to or from Tallahassee, and includes...
The Kearney Center expanding day service programs to adults in need
Kearney Center is expanding their day service programs to reach more adults in need to improve their quality of life.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Opens New Location in Tallahassee
Better-Chicken Brand Bestows Southern Hospitality with Opening in Northern Florida. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.
famunews.com
FAMU Recruiters Attract Hundreds of Students at LA Black College Expo
Hundreds of students from California and across the West Coast converged on the Florida A&M University recruiting table at the Black College Expo in Los Angeles, on Saturday. The event was held as FAMU is seeing a record number of applications from first-time-in-college students. “It’s impressive to see the number...
thefamuanonline.com
A new place to eat at FAMU
Florida A&M University students have been asking for new food options on campus for a while and this new restaurant may provide just that. Tally’s Hot Chicken is a new restaurant on campus that looks to provide students with a new food option to choose from. As the name insinuates, the restaurant serves chicken along with various sides and drinks. The restaurant is available on the GrubHub app to students, however, the only option at the moment is delivery.
WCTV
Local Covid testing sites prepare for emergency declarations to end
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Local Covid sites are hoping to adjust following the Biden administration’s announcement to end emergency declarations. Several emergency measures put in place back in 2020 are set to end on May 11, almost three years after going into effect. The impacts include an end to free testing and additional Covid treatments along with other precautions started at the beginning of the pandemic.
WCTV
Something Good - Blessing of Hope Empowerment hosts community giveaway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosted a Community giveaway at Mayflower AME Church in Havana over the weekend. Thanks to donations, the Gadsden County charity provided the community with clothing and items for infants. The non-profit has also held drive-thru food distributions to help folks in...
ecbpublishing.com
From the superintendent’s desk
I would bet I need not tell you that it feels as if 2023 is moving at rapid speed. We are a month into the new semester and some things are settling, some are still evolving. Regaining control of our school district just seven months ago was no small feat, and it will take time for new and improved systems to flow as planned and for operations at all levels to produce the exact outcomes we want.
thefamuanonline.com
Dorsey-Rencher shooting her way to the top
Sydney Dorsey-Rencher, the owner of The Kidd Creations, is a new photographer in Tallahassee, and it’s safe to say she has pretty big goals for her business. A Chicago native, Dorsey-Rencher is a broadcast journalism student at Florida A&M University. She initially pursued her passion for volleyball at Grambling State University and Mississippi Valley State University. Once the programs at both schools failed to deliver the journey she envisioned, she decided it was time for a change.
WALB 10
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some controversy within the Thomasville City Schools is creating tension between concerned parents, the school board and the superintendent. Some concerns parents and students have included the downsizing of the Thomasville football team’s field house and a potential cutback in AP courses. Ava Fletcher, a...
greenepublishing.com
Are the senior citizens locked out of Greenville’s senior center?
After years and months of waiting and delays, the long- anticipated senior citizens building in Greenville finally opened their doors for the citizens of Greenville; or did they? Recently, a representative from the Senior Citizens Council of Madison contacted Greene Publishing, Inc. stating that the Senior Citizens Council has been unable to adequately provide meals to the seniors of Greenville because the senior citizens building remains locked. “The Greenville Site Manager was informed by the town manager, Lee Jones, that the senior building would be unlocked by the time she [the Senior Citizens Greenville site manager] gets to Greenville with the food for the seniors because [the] Senior Citizens Council of Madison does not currently possess a key. That has not been the case.” The Senior Citizens Council of Madison brings meals from Madison to Greenville, to be served each weekday,from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
thefamuanonline.com
BSU at FSU celebrates Black History Month
The Black Student Union at Florida State University is gearing up for exhilarating events during Black History Month, as well as celebrating its 55th anniversary. According to the FSU website, the Department of History wrote that African American students started matriculating at FSU in the 1960s. By 1968, The Black Student Union was created and supplied African American students a safe space on campus.
WCTV
Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
WCTV
Proctor: AP African American History course ‘purports’ history
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that was rejected by the state department of education “incomplete” and “trash.”. “The content lacks religion, economics, family, it lacks the overall quest for freedom, and more...
thefamuanonline.com
Alas, Groundhog Day does not bring good news
May the cold continue to get even colder. This morning thousands gathered in Punxsutawney, Pa., to see if Phil the groundhog would spot his shadow — or not. For the past century, history and tradition tell us that if the groundhog spots his shadow on Feb. 2, the winter will continue a bit longer. Likewise, if the groundhog doesn’t spot his shadow, then there will be an early spring.
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
thefamuanonline.com
Wrestling enjoys rich history at FAMU
Wrestling is a physical sport between two people who are trying to assert a positional advantage over their opponent. Wrestling involves multiple styles including, but not limited to folk-style, Greco-Roman, and free-style. Florida A&M University offers this sport to students who are interested and willing to learn. Considered a club...
TCC presents Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar honorees
Tallahassee Community College announced the honorees for the 23rd Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar.
