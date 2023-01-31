After years and months of waiting and delays, the long- anticipated senior citizens building in Greenville finally opened their doors for the citizens of Greenville; or did they? Recently, a representative from the Senior Citizens Council of Madison contacted Greene Publishing, Inc. stating that the Senior Citizens Council has been unable to adequately provide meals to the seniors of Greenville because the senior citizens building remains locked. “The Greenville Site Manager was informed by the town manager, Lee Jones, that the senior building would be unlocked by the time she [the Senior Citizens Greenville site manager] gets to Greenville with the food for the seniors because [the] Senior Citizens Council of Madison does not currently possess a key. That has not been the case.” The Senior Citizens Council of Madison brings meals from Madison to Greenville, to be served each weekday,from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GREENVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO