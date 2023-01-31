Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale Warming Center sets $20,000 fundraising goal
CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Warming Center set its fundraising goal to $20,000 to help those experiencing homelessness and hunger in southern Illinois. The Carbondale Warming Center will host the "Coldest Night of the Year," a family-friendly winter fundraising walk, on Feb. 25. By walking together on a chilly...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale Neighborhood Alliance meeting
Gun violence is pressing issue nationwide but it's also a local problem that's growing in cities like Carbondale, Illinois. The community continued the conversation to combat gun violence- today at their annual Neighborhood Alliance Meeting.
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
wpsdlocal6.com
2,500 babies admitted to Baptist Health Paducah NICU since 2011; hospital serves families affected by maternity deserts
PADUCAH — Since 2011, 2,500 babies have been admitted to Baptist Health Paducah's neonatal intensive care unit. This, amid a scarcity of maternity resources in areas surrounding McCracken County. Maternity care deserts are rural areas lacking key resources including hospitals that provide obstetric care, birth centers and other obstetrics and gynecology providers.
wpsdlocal6.com
Shy, cuddly rescue looking for Forever Home
PADUCAH, KY — The McCracken County Humane Society says when Rico first arrived at their facility, he was skin and bones. Now, he's everybody's favorite chunky boy!. He was rescued from what the humane society calls "horrible living conditions" in January of 2022. Now, he's gained 25 pounds, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
'We acted in the best interest of the community' — Paducah mayor responds to Guess' reinstatement
PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Mayor George Bray says he's disappointed in a recent ruling to temporarily reinstate David Guess to the city commission. Commission members unanimously voted to have Guess removed from his seat after he sent racially insensitive text messages to a city employee. Guess appealed his removal,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police Department honors officers, citizens for 'outstanding acts of duty'
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department honored nearly 40 people in a ceremony at Walker Hall Thursday evening, recognizing them for their "outstanding service to the community" in the past year. According to a Friday release, the following people were recognized:. Paducah Police Department Employee of the Year. Officer...
wpsdlocal6.com
WPSD weather team predicts suspected Chinese balloon will pass over Local 6 area
The suspected Chinese balloon has passed over downtown St. Louis, near the Arch outside of KMOV-TV's station, its news director Tweeted on Friday. With this information, the WPSD Local 6 Weather Authority team predicts the balloon is on track to pass Mt. Vernon and Marion, Illinois around 4:30 to 4:50 p.m.
westkentuckystar.com
Southside fire claims the life of a teenager
A Wednesday morning house fire on Paducah's Southside claimed the life of a teenager. Just before 10 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies, along with firefighters from the Reidland-Farley Fire Department, the Hendron Fire Department, and the Ledbetter Fire Department, responded to a house fire on Pugh Road. Deputies said when...
wpsdlocal6.com
Neighborhood Alliance Meeting addresses gun violence
CARBONDALE, IL-- Gun violence is pressing issue nationwide but it's also a local problem that's growing in cities like Carbondale, Illinois. City leaders say each week, Carbondale experiences an average five gun-related incidents each week. The community continued the conversation to combat gun violence- today at their annual Neighborhood Alliance...
wpsdlocal6.com
Community reacts after suspected Chinese surveillance balloon passes over Local 6 area
PADUCAH — The Pentagon has been tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been making its way across U.S. air space. Plenty of you were watching it or at least looking for it. Southern Illinois resident Tammy Jones caught a glimpse of the balloon Friday. She said she was shocked and confused about what she saw.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police Department recognizes officers, civilians during awards ceremony
PADUCAH — Friday night, the Paducah Police Department held its 13th annual awards ceremony. The ceremony recognizes the work that police and citizens accomplished in 2022. "Policing at times is a thankless job," Police Chief Brian Laird said during the awards ceremony. "We see people on their worst days most of the time. And so this is an opportunity for us to reflect back on the year, see how we did. And based on the amount of awards that were handed out tonight, you can see that the police department is working very hard. They're doing great work."
whvoradio.com
GFL Gives Cadiz Customers An Update About Trash Pick-Up
In light of recent inclement weather disrupting waste collection in the City of Cadiz, GLF officials have announced they will send multiple trucks out to pick up trash starting at 8:00 am Thursday, provided there is no additional bad weather overnight. Officials ask all Cadiz residents to place their trash...
wpsdlocal6.com
Leaders discuss preliminary plans for $9.5 million investment in Marshall County Tech Center
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — How to spend $9.5 million: That's what the Marshall County School Board discussed Thursday evening as it relates to non-traditional education. Board members looked over the first set of blueprints for the future of the Marshall County Technical Center. They're preliminary, but Superintendent Steve Miracle says the plans allow the district to see its wants and needs. Engineering is a new priority — it'll move from Marshall County High School to the tech center.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of North Friendship Road to close temporarily Tuesday
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A section of North Friendship Road in the Lone Oak area of McCracken County will be closed for a time Tuesday as part of preparations for an upcoming improvement project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. KYTC District 1 says North Friendship Road will be closed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
kbsi23.com
Golconda, IL man accused of assaulting Paducah, KY restaurant cook
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Golconda, Illinois man faces a strangulation charge after Paducah police say he assaulted a cook at a Paducah restaurant. Michael Robbins, 41, of Golconda faces a charge of second-degree strangulation. He was found and arrested on January 27 by the Pope County Sheriff’s Department....
