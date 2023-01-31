Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to downed wires on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
NORTHGATE, Ohio — Crews are responding to downed wires on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WKRC
Wedding florist charged with scamming dozens in Hamilton County out of more than $30,000
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A wedding florist accused of scamming couples out of thousands of dollars all over Southwest Ohio is now in custody. Desiree Pace is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, theft, and telecommunications fraud in Hamilton County. She was indicted in October, but she was...
Fox 19
Man identified after being crushed to death by safe in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The man crushed to death by a safe door in Milford has been identified. John Earhart, 59, of Batavia, died after the door fell on him sometime Wednesday, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office. Union Township police and fire responded to a workplace...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of a crash on South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, with injury, in the 1500 block of South Erie Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Boudinot and Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Boudinot and Harrison Avenue in Westwood. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Downed utility wires reported on Symmes Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on Symmes Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Milford for reported crash with injuries on Lila Avenue
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews respond to Milford for reported crash with injuries on Lila Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Redstone Drive in Burlington for reported crash involving a school bus
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crews responding to Redstone Drive in Burlington for reported crash involving a school bus. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Foley Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Foley Road in Delhi Township. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKRC
Here's what caused the substation fire in Anderson that could be seen for miles
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - An animal caused the substation fire that could be seen for miles Tuesday night in Anderson Township. The fire at the substation on Markley Road near Dunn knocked out power for a couple thousand people in Anderson at around 7:30 p.m. Due to some low...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported wires down on Millville Oxford Road near Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews respond to reported wires down on Millville Oxford Road near Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Comments / 0