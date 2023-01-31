ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown﻿

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington﻿

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester.
BLANCHESTER, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Foley Road in Delhi Township

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Foley Road in Delhi Township.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Lebanon Road in Monroe.
MONROE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Elm Street in Ludlow.
LUDLOW, KY

