Michigan State

WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
My Magic GR

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Teacher’s Snow Sharks! She’s going to need a bigger yard!

A Michigan teacher, Jennifer Ramirez, from Madison Heights, is taking snow sculpting to new heights! Or DEPTHS! Check out her snow sharks!. She took a freezing cold snowstorm and perfect snowman-building weather and made amazing SHARK sculptures. According to WXYZ.com, these incredible sculptures are blowing up all over the internet.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
My Magic GR

Meijer To Have Electric Semi At Michigan International Auto Show

There is one vehicle that will be at the Michigan International Auto Show at DeVos Place that may steal the show with its size and that it runs on batteries. The Michigan International Auto Show will return to DeVos Place on February 2 through 5, 2023. Car and truck manufacturers from all around the globe will be showing off brand-new cars, trucks, SUVs, high-end sports cars, hybrids, and full-on electric vehicles. If you are in the market for a new vehicle or have plans in the future or you just like automobiles this will be a great opportunity to see and price all the latest technology.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
