Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Ohio State Buckeyes Preview
With losses to the Northwestern Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, and Illinois Fighting Illini, the Wisconsin Badgers had a brutal week, dropping to 12-8 after an 11-2 start. Ranked at No. 14 at one point this season, the Badgers are now in danger of potentially missing the entire March Madness tournament, which is why they’re in a dire position on the road, where they’ll face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday evening.
Amid offensive woes, Chucky Hepburn expects Wisconsin to play faster
It’s been no surprise that the Wisconsin Badgers have struggled offensively this season. They’ve scored 65.1 points per game, while shooting just 41.8% from the field, both of which rank amongst the bottom three in the conference. Additionally, they’re coming off their worst half of the season, as...
BREAKING: Wisconsin in Top 4 for top 2024 football recruit
The Wisconsin Badgers got some good recruiting news on Thursday morning when 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall included them in his Top 4 alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ohio State Buckeyes. Marshall is the top running back that the Badgers have offered in the 2024 class and...
Wisconsin A Finalist For Four-Star Class Of 2024 RB
The Luke Fickell era has begun with a ton of impressive additions for the Wisconsin Badgers. National Signing Day came and went, and the Badgers continue to make headlines for some of the top recruits in college football. On Thursday, Class of 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall cut down...
(BREAKING) Wisconsin Badgers Get Massive Re-Commitment
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to get better and better. The Luke Fickell era in Madison has taken off and there seems to be no end in sight (in a good way). Today the Badgers received incredible news; they got back one of their massive commitments who had previously de-committed. Jamel Howard re-opened his commitment in November following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst. He then picked up scholarship offers from Michigan, Miami (FL), LSU, and Ole Miss, while also entertaining a prior offer from Illinois. Today he re-committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
2024 Athlete Could Land in Madison Following Excellent Visit
The Wisconsin Badgers football team and staff hosted a versatile athlete recently. The Illinois native, Tysean Griffin, is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and he has been quite busy lately. Griffin has wasted no time entering the recruiting world, and the Badgers just might have the advantage needed to land him.
Jamel Howard Breaks Down Return to Wisconsin
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Tuesday. That announcement took place on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Howard was verbally committed to the Badgers during Paul Chryst's tenue and Jim Leonhard's time as interim coach, but re-opened the process late in the fall. He considered Michigan, Illinois, Miami and LSU down the stretch and took official visits with all four in December and January.
Wisconsin Football position-by-position breakdown: Running Backs
The Wisconsin Badgers have significantly improved their roster with an overload of talent at several key positions, which has come following a coaching change to former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. With the amount of competition at several positions, and with the first transfer portal period officially over, let’s...
Wisconsin Football: Replacing DT Keeanu Benton
The 6’4, 315-pound Keeanu Benton was a very good nose tackle/defensive tackle during his 4 years with the Wisconsin Badgers. Benton finishes his career at Wisconsin with 80 tackles and 9 sacks. Before the NFL Draft, Benton has been making a stronger case for himself to be drafted higher...
Wisconsin volleyball: All-American Temi Thomas-Ailara joins UW as a transfer
Head coach Kelly Sheffield is always looking to add more firepower to the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team. This time, he’ll bring in an All-American standout to the Badgers’ arsenal. Former Northwestern outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara announced Tuesday she committed to Wisconsin. She’ll come in as a graduate transfer...
Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024
Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
Why Badgers HC Greg Gard sat Tyler Wahl for 15 minutes in 1st half vs Illinois
The Wisconsin Badgers lost their third consecutive game in a 61-51 defeat to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, dropping their sixth in seven games. They significantly struggled offensively, particularly in the first half, where the Badgers shot just 6/33 from the field, scoring only 16 points. A notable omission...
Was 6’4 Connor Essegian on 6’9 Matthew Mayer the right matchup for the Badgers?
The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday in a 61-51 loss, dropping them to 12-8 on the season after originally starting 11-2. One of their biggest issues? They couldn’t effectively stop guard/forward Matthew Mayer, who scored 26 points on 9/19 shooting, while being matched up against freshman Connor Essegian several times when the starters were in.
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
Football: Several choices for starting quarterback foreshadow difficult decisions in 2023 season
During the Paul Chryst regime, Wisconsin developed a reputation for getting the most out of limited talent. In fact, the Badgers have consistently landed at the bottom of Big Ten recruiting rankings, particularly at the quarterback and wide receiver positions. This lack of talent finally caught up to the Badgers...
Kenney & Heilprin: Wisconsin Basketball Keeps Sliding..., Spring Practice Storylines, Fickell Is Recruiting
Ben and Zach are live talking about Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois, what’s gone wrong recently, the outlook on Greg Gard and the program, how the team rebounds, what must happen going into next year & more. They then talk about the interview with Darryl Peterson, some spring practice storylines, Luke Fickell’s great recruiting and more.
Madison East vs LaFollette basketball game postponed over safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A disturbance in the parking lot of Madison LaFollette High School has prompted the postponement of the school’s basketball game against Madison East High School. According to a Madison Police Department incident report, a teenager displayed a gun during the lunch-time altercation involving around a...
Snow check after the weekend's big snow
All of southeast Wisconsin saw snow over this past weekend with anywhere from 2-4" in our northern counties to 7-11" in the Milwaukee/Waukesha metro areas. It was the biggest snow of the season so far. Milwaukee officially picked up 7.9" of snowfall from Saturday night through early Sunday morning. It...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
