Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, MissouriCJ CoombsSaline County, MO
Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, MissouriCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Related
Talking Mules Ranked Ninth In Speech & Debate
As the Talking Mules speech and debate team prepares for a tournament this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by the Montgomery Cup in Great Britain later within the next three weeks, success in recent events has contributed to the University of Central Missouri team’s ninth-place ranking by the International Public Debate Association (IPDA).
Funeral Announcements for February 3, 2023
Funeral service for Aaron Clark Hunton, 47, of Sedalia, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Heckart Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral service...
Funeral Announcements for January 30, 2023
Funeral service for Floyd Thomason Jr., 90, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, immediately following the service. Funeral service...
UCM Governing Board Honors Long; Approves Funding for Training Aircraft
The University of Central Missouri Board of Governors honored outgoing board member from Kansas City, Mary Long, while also authorizing funds for the purchase of training aircraft, approving two new degree programs, and name changes to an undergraduate degree and minor when it met on campus on Jan. 26. Roger...
Odessa Children Injured in I-70 Crash
Two kids from Odessa were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 30-year-old Tiffany R. Evans of Odessa, was on I-70 at the 28-mile-marker around 2 p.m., and was passing another vehicle, when the vehicle she was passing made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer began sliding on the roadway, traveled off the right side, struck a guardrail, returned to the roadway, at which time a westbound 2020 Toyota Highlander, driven by 61-year-old James Tanner of Manassas Va., struck the rear of the Trailblazer, which then traveled across the westbound lanes and off the left side and came to rest in the median.
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Sedalia Police Reports For February 3, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to the Liberty Park, 1500 West 3rd Street, for a report of a dog that had fallen though the ice of the lagoon. Just over one minute after, Officers arrived on scene, and the dog slipped under the ice. The Sedalia Fire Department deployed their water rescue team and were able to retrieve the dog from under the water. Life saving measures were started, but ultimately the dog passed. The dog's owner has not yet been identified.
Four Injured When Two Chevy Trucks Collide in Henry County
Four people were injured Sunday night when two 2016 Chevy trucks collided in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound Chevy truck,driven by 66-year-old Mark X. Miller of Chillicothe, was at Route Y and Route OO around 6:30 p.m., when the truck slid on the ice-covered roadway, failed to stop at a stop sign and colided with a southbound Chevy truck, driven by 39-year-old Kyle Wolfe of Clinton.
Burglary Suspect Arrested By SPD On Scene
On Friday at 1:42 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to a burglary in progress at 1919 South Harrison. The victim reported that a subject was forcing entry into the front door of the residence. Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect exiting the front door of the house. The suspect...
Gallatin Man Found Unconscious Behind the Wheel
On Friday at 3:43 a.m., Sedalia Police contacted an intoxicated driver at Broadway and Harding. The driver was reportedly unconscious at the wheel. 43-year-old Howard Phillip Andrus, III, of Gallatin, Mo., was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warsaw Woman Injured When Nissan Strikes Ditch
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2022 Nissan Armada, driven by 30-year-old Casey L. King of Warsaw, was on US 65 at Marigold Road around 6:30 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch.
Sedalia Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
Detectives with the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit performed a warrant check in the 2000 block of East 15th Street last Thursday morning. Detectives made contact with the subject inside the residence, and confirmed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. Timothy James Coterel, 41, of Sedalia, was arrested...
Sedalia Man Faces Burglary, Domestic Assault Charges
On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 2201 W. 5th Street for a domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers determined that two people had been assaulted and needed medical assistance. PCAD was then contacted and the subjects were later taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment. The suspect,...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 3, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting Arrest, felony Receiving Stolen Property, and felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also known to have removed his ankle monitor, which was placed on him by the Officer of Probation and Parole. The driver was throwing suspected narcotics from the vehicle. The vehicle entered Pettis County traveling at speeds of exceeding 120 miles per hour. Pettis County Deputies were able to stop-stick the vehicle multiple times as it fled northbound from Benton County Deputies on US 65. Pettis County Deputies were able to then join the pursuit line as it continued northbound on US 65 through the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle eventually came to a stop after about an hour of pursuit near Swope Road due to being disabled from a missing tire. The driver, Garry Gene Curtis Brunner, 37, of Warsaw, was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Brunner was transported back to Benton County by Deputies, pending charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, felony Resisting Arrest by Fleeing Creating Substantial Risk, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding (26 MPH or More), and Driving While Revoked. Bond was set at $10,000 surety.
High-speed Chase Ends in Pettis County
Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting...
‘Coalescence’ Ceramics Exhibit Showing at Daum Museum
The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting “Coalescence: Exploring Contemporary Ceramics and Artist Communities” on the State Fair Community College Sedalia campus through April 20. Admission is free. “Coalescence” explores contemporary ceramics and artist communities and brings together the works of 39 members of Artaxis, a digital...
Sedalia Man Arrested For Aggravated Domestic Assault
On Friday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of South Quincy Avenue for a report of domestic assault. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim, who stated she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The female had several bruises and marks on her from the incident. Contact was later made with the suspect, and he was placed under arrest. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest from Warren County.
Welfare Check On Homeless Man Leads to Arrest
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Lamine to check on an individual under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the man, it was learned that 56-year-old Jacob R. Marsh, homeless, was wanted on an active parole violation warrant out of Greene County on original charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
Spray-painting Vandalism Suspect Arrested
On Tuesday at 1:36 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Harrison for a vandalism report. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect. 44-year-old Sergio Alfonso Marcos Lazzaro, homeless, was arrested based on witness statements. Contact was made with the witness and she showed officers where she witnessed someone...
Homeless Man Arrested For Harassment By SPD
On Saturday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the 700 block of East 17th Street in reference to a trespassing call. The caller stated a man was trying to enter her home and was making violent threats towards her and her husband. The caller provided Dispatch with a description of the suspect.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0