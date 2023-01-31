Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Cries 'Constitutional Violation' Over Facebook's Alleged Censorship Of 'Often-True' COVID-19 Vaccine Content
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a post by author Michael Shellenberger on how social media companies, such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META censored “often-true content” that “discouraged vaccines.”. What Happened: Musk said it was a “constitutional violation” in response to the post...
Supreme Court must step in to defend the editorial rights of social media platforms
By telling platforms they must carry messages they deem objectionable, Florida and Texas violate the platforms’ editorial control and their First Amendment right not to speak.
knowtechie.com
Twitter co-founder confirms what we’ve known for months
Biz Stone, one of Twitter’s original co-founders, said in an interview with The Guardian that Elon Musk, the current owner, “doesn’t seem like” the right person to own Twitter. Um, did Stone crawl out under a rock? Did he seriously miss all the drama when Musk...
The Windows Club
How to protect your Privacy on Social Media and Internet
Online privacy is one of the major issues we face nowadays. Right from what we see on the internet to our purchase preferences, everything is influenced online by ads or content. Our personal information is also freely available on the internet through social media platforms and other online products we use. Is it really possible to stay private online? Thankfully, yes. We can protect our privacy and stay safe on the internet. In this guide, we show you ways to protect your privacy on Social Media and the internet.
techaiapp.com
Subtle hostile social media messaging is being missed by artificial intelligence tools
A NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE) report has warned many of the artificial intelligence (AI) tools used to monitor social media posts are too literal and struggle to detect subtle hostile messaging and misinformation. Many machine learning models allow platforms, companies and governments to estimate the emotion...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
'This is bigger than ChatGPT': Google creates 'MusicLM,' text-to-music AI
Google has created a new artificial intelligence (AI) system called MusicLM that can produce music in any genre from a text description. However, the tech giant has chosen against to make the system publicly available due to ethical issues, according to some media reports. "Whoa, this is bigger than ChatGPT...
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
zycrypto.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter Suspends Dogecoin Tipping Bot. Are Bigger Integration Plans Underway?
Social media platform Twitter has suspended the popular Dogecoin tipping bot that allowed users to tip creators in the leading meme-inspired cryptocurrency. Some fervent members of the DOGE community are now urging Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, to check into it. The billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla/SpaceX CEO has been a major advocate for the coin.
Chronicle
Reflections on a life lived through social media: The internet can never BeReal
Recently, the rising popularity of BeReal has me questioning whether social media will ever truly be real. At the end of the day, social media is fundamentally designed for us to share our “highlight reels," and yet I do think the original social media I remember was very authentic, especially when I was a middle schooler in 2015.
Instagram Founders Want to Get You Addicted to Their New 'TikTok Texting' App
If you're tired of Twitter and never really learned TikTok, this new app could be for you.
CNET
Instagram May Be Tinkering With Paid Verification
Instagram, the video and photo sharing service owned by Facebook parent company Meta, could be the next social media platform that tries out paid verification, according to a new rumor. Code snippets suggest Instagram is working on a subscription plan that includes a blue badge, tweeted app developer and tech...
The Role of Social Media in the Spread of Misinformation and Fake News
Social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and access information. However, the rapid spread of misinformation and fake news on these platforms has become a major concern in recent years.
Mark Zuckerberg just ushered in a new era of tech, where profitability and efficiency trump perks and culture
The time when tech companies threw money and manpower at their problems is over. Welcome to the 'year of efficiency.'
