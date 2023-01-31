ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

knowtechie.com

Twitter co-founder confirms what we’ve known for months

Biz Stone, one of Twitter’s original co-founders, said in an interview with The Guardian that Elon Musk, the current owner, “doesn’t seem like” the right person to own Twitter. Um, did Stone crawl out under a rock? Did he seriously miss all the drama when Musk...
The Windows Club

How to protect your Privacy on Social Media and Internet

Online privacy is one of the major issues we face nowadays. Right from what we see on the internet to our purchase preferences, everything is influenced online by ads or content. Our personal information is also freely available on the internet through social media platforms and other online products we use. Is it really possible to stay private online? Thankfully, yes. We can protect our privacy and stay safe on the internet. In this guide, we show you ways to protect your privacy on Social Media and the internet.
techaiapp.com

Subtle hostile social media messaging is being missed by artificial intelligence tools

A NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE) report has warned many of the artificial intelligence (AI) tools used to monitor social media posts are too literal and struggle to detect subtle hostile messaging and misinformation. Many machine learning models allow platforms, companies and governments to estimate the emotion...
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
zycrypto.com

Elon Musk’s Twitter Suspends Dogecoin Tipping Bot. Are Bigger Integration Plans Underway?

Social media platform Twitter has suspended the popular Dogecoin tipping bot that allowed users to tip creators in the leading meme-inspired cryptocurrency. Some fervent members of the DOGE community are now urging Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, to check into it. The billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla/SpaceX CEO has been a major advocate for the coin.
Chronicle

Reflections on a life lived through social media: The internet can never BeReal

Recently, the rising popularity of BeReal has me questioning whether social media will ever truly be real. At the end of the day, social media is fundamentally designed for us to share our “highlight reels," and yet I do think the original social media I remember was very authentic, especially when I was a middle schooler in 2015.
CNET

Instagram May Be Tinkering With Paid Verification

Instagram, the video and photo sharing service owned by Facebook parent company Meta, could be the next social media platform that tries out paid verification, according to a new rumor. Code snippets suggest Instagram is working on a subscription plan that includes a blue badge, tweeted app developer and tech...

