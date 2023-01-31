Trial set for man accused of shooting two in Fairfield Twp. Walmart, killing one

The man accused of shooting two people, one fatally, inside a Fairfield Township Walmart in May 2022 has been deemed fit to stand trial and will do so on June 26.

Anthony Brown, 32, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

On May 26, 2022, Fairfield Township police, alongside other agencies, responded to a reported shooting at the Walmart on Princeton Road at around 8 p.m. According to police, Brown opened fire after trying to shoplift, killing one person and critically injuring another.

Adam Black, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Butler County coroner. His family said he was a former security guard who died trying to help others in need.

A second person, a Walmart greeter, was also shot and taken to a West Chester hospital for their injuries. Police said they believed the two people confronted Brown while he was allegedly shoplifting in the store's electronic section.

Brown was arrested the next day, around 4:15 p.m., after an incident involving SWAT members at the Fairfield Inn in Middletown, police said.

Initially, Brown entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity; on Tuesday, a judge ruled he was capable of standing trial and ruled Brown would face a jury in June.

Brown was out on bond and facing aggravated robbery charges when the shooting happened. According to court documents, he was charged in October 2021 and posted a $200,000 bond after he allegedly brandished a handgun while robbing a convenience store in Hamilton.

