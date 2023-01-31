ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for assault, abuse in Grant County

A man has been arrested in Grant County after assaulting a woman at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake. According to deputies, the man held a pair of scissors to the woman's throat and choked her before she escaped and called 911.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Moses Lake Police officers execute successful egg escort

MOSES LAKE, Wash. -- With rising price of eggs in grocery stores, the Moses Lake Police Department isn't taking any risks. On Monday, the department helped a farmer escort his chicken's eggs to the local market, made possible by the MLPD's security team. In a Facebook post, the department said...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman awaiting trial in Douglas County vehicular assault case dies

WATERVILLE — Prosecutors have closed a vehicular assault and DUI case in Douglas County after the defendant died last month. Linnea Fahrnkopf died Dec. 13 in Montana at the age of 39. A death certificate was filed in Douglas County Superior Court on Jan. 12 and the case was officially closed on Jan. 23.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman dies in early Wednesday morning mobile home fire in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Saturday's pursuit suspect charged with pulling gun on driver in August at gas station near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man arrested in a Saturday morning pursuit has also been charged with pulling a gun on a man at a gas station in August near Moses Lake. Rafael Romero, 31, was charged Monday with felony eluding in connection to the pursuit. He was also charged Monday with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree vehicle prowl in an Aug. 15 incident.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog

Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee to Build Another Roundabout

It won't be long before we start to see those orange cones, signaling the start of road construction season. Construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Methow and Crawford near Wenatchee's Lincoln Park will get underway in a few months. A Safe Route for Schools grant from the...
WENATCHEE, WA

