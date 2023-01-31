Read full article on original website
UPDATE | Video shows Richland suspect hit 2 police cars in dramatic escape
Richland police have released video showing Reep smash into two police cars to make an escape.
Case of 2 Moses Lake men killed by homemade explosives hours apart remains unsolved
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were killed by explosions 10 hours apart in Grant County 14 years ago. One man, William Arleigh Walker, 69, was found dead from severe trauma to his neck and chest in his shop outside Moses Lake, Undersheriff John Turley said. The next day,...
KING-5
Unsolved Northwest: Mystery surrounds 2008 Moses Lake bombings
Two men were killed by pipe bombs in Moses Lake back in 2008. Police say those incidents are linked, but a suspect is still unidentified.
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for assault, abuse in Grant County
A man has been arrested in Grant County after assaulting a woman at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake. According to deputies, the man held a pair of scissors to the woman's throat and choked her before she escaped and called 911.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police: Man arrested for attempted murder after attacking woman with baseball bat
MOSES LAKE — A man was arrested early Thursday morning for attempted murder after Moses Lake police say he assaulted a woman with a baseball bat and wrapped a cord around her neck. Moses Lake police responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a reported domestic disturbance at an apartment...
KXLY
Moses Lake Police officers execute successful egg escort
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -- With rising price of eggs in grocery stores, the Moses Lake Police Department isn't taking any risks. On Monday, the department helped a farmer escort his chicken's eggs to the local market, made possible by the MLPD's security team. In a Facebook post, the department said...
yaktrinews.com
Richland PD searching for suspect known to be 'armed and dangerous'
Rylee Fitzgerald reports live. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KEPR
Two Pasco Police officers justified in using deadly force in a shootout in May 2020
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Franklin County Prosecutors have determined two Pasco Police Department officers were justified in using deadly force in a shootout which killed one murder suspect and injured another murder suspect in May of 2020. Officials of the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said on May 17,...
ifiberone.com
Woman awaiting trial in Douglas County vehicular assault case dies
WATERVILLE — Prosecutors have closed a vehicular assault and DUI case in Douglas County after the defendant died last month. Linnea Fahrnkopf died Dec. 13 in Montana at the age of 39. A death certificate was filed in Douglas County Superior Court on Jan. 12 and the case was officially closed on Jan. 23.
ifiberone.com
Woman dies in early Wednesday morning mobile home fire in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who...
Murder charge dropped in death of woman left outside in frigid cold for hours
“We do not do trial by ambush.”
ifiberone.com
Saturday's pursuit suspect charged with pulling gun on driver in August at gas station near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man arrested in a Saturday morning pursuit has also been charged with pulling a gun on a man at a gas station in August near Moses Lake. Rafael Romero, 31, was charged Monday with felony eluding in connection to the pursuit. He was also charged Monday with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree vehicle prowl in an Aug. 15 incident.
kpq.com
Three Building Fires, One Death Inside 13 Hours In Wenatchee Valley
There were a total of three building fires in less than 13 hours between Tuesday afternoon and overnight Wednesday morning in the Wenatchee area. One person is dead from a fire at mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee Valley Fire crews were called to...
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Dog
Wenatchee Police are asking for public help to find a missing dog. They're looking for an American Bully named Trixy, who was last seen just before 11pm Sunday running south near Pybus Public Market. Police say the dog was recently unlawfully obtained and removed from her home toward the south...
ifiberone.com
Sheriff: Gang members arrested in Adams County after making threats to kill on social media
OTHELLO - Two juveniles are behind bars following their arrest for allegedly threatening to kill rival gang members and parole officers on social media. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the threats were made on Instagram. After the threats were reported to the authorities, Adams County deputies swiftly responded by...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee to Build Another Roundabout
It won't be long before we start to see those orange cones, signaling the start of road construction season. Construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Methow and Crawford near Wenatchee's Lincoln Park will get underway in a few months. A Safe Route for Schools grant from the...
Beloved Tri-Cities Chinese restaurant could be reopening + What’s replacing 2 closed Richland bars?
Longtime fans were sad to see the original China Cafe demolished last summer.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Police say they're looking for suspect who went on spending spree with dropped debit card
MOSES LAKE - 'Sisterly love' will likely result in 'justice served' for a Moses Lake woman who reportedly decided to go on a spending spree with a dropped debit card that wasn't hers last week. iFIBER ONE News saw a post by Josie Perez on social media about the debit...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
