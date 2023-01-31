ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Fall Out Boy performs in Noblesville this July

By Matt Christy
 2 days ago

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Get ready to tell Fall Out Boy “thanks for the memories” as the multi-platinum selling rock bank takes over the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this July and gives Hoosiers a reason to dance, dance.

Celebrating the launch of their eighth studio album So Much (for) Stardust — set to arrive March 24 — the Grammy Award-nominated Fall Out Boy is hitting the road this summer to headline their 2023 tour So Much For (Tour) Dust which will make 25+ stops across North American including arriving at the Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, July 16.

Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana

Presented by Live Nation, Fall Out Boy’s 2023 summer tour is supported by rock bands Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent, and Carr.

Pre-sale tickets for So Much For (Tour) Dust go on sale Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. General tickets will be available for purchase on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com .

Some of Fall Out Boy’s biggest hits include chart-toppers like “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark,” “Dance, Dance,” “Centuries,” “This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race,” and more.

Fall Out Boy most recently co-headlined The Hella Mega Tour in July 2021 alongside Green Day and Weezer playing live in front of 1 million fans in a sold-out stadium tour. The band recently returned to their roots by playing a surprise homecoming show in Chicago on Jan. 25 that sold immediately sold out.

