Florida A&M University students have been asking for new food options on campus for a while and this new restaurant may provide just that. Tally’s Hot Chicken is a new restaurant on campus that looks to provide students with a new food option to choose from. As the name insinuates, the restaurant serves chicken along with various sides and drinks. The restaurant is available on the GrubHub app to students, however, the only option at the moment is delivery.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO