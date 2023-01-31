Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU athletics kicks off February with ‘Women in Sports’ panel
Florida A&M University athletics kicked off the new month by celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a special panel discussion. In partnership with the FAMU Developmental Research School, the panel highlighted the importance and overall need of women in sports. The discussion took place in the FAMU DRS cafeteria and featured players and coaches from both schools.
famunews.com
FAMU Recruiters Attract Hundreds of Students at LA Black College Expo
Hundreds of students from California and across the West Coast converged on the Florida A&M University recruiting table at the Black College Expo in Los Angeles, on Saturday. The event was held as FAMU is seeing a record number of applications from first-time-in-college students. “It’s impressive to see the number...
thefamuanonline.com
Wrestling enjoys rich history at FAMU
Wrestling is a physical sport between two people who are trying to assert a positional advantage over their opponent. Wrestling involves multiple styles including, but not limited to folk-style, Greco-Roman, and free-style. Florida A&M University offers this sport to students who are interested and willing to learn. Considered a club...
TCC presents Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar honorees
Tallahassee Community College announced the honorees for the 23rd Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar.
thefamuanonline.com
Riley museum a valuable local resource
The John G. Riley Center and Museum includes a visitors’ center where you can learn about the Atlantic slave trade and African artifacts. Next to the center is John G. Riley’s original house. It includes the original living room, an animatron of Riley and artifacts of what might have been in the house during that time.
thefamuanonline.com
Do college students know about affordable STD testing?
For many college students, conversations about sexual health and getting tested can be taboo or. uncomfortable to share in an open space. As of January 24, Tallahassee is ranked as one of the. top five cities in Florida with the highest STD rates. According to ESPN, there are 1,257 HIV...
WCTV
Proctor: AP African American History course ‘purports’ history
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that was rejected by the state department of education “incomplete” and “trash.”. “The content lacks religion, economics, family, it lacks the overall quest for freedom, and more...
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity to help others.
Commissioner Bill Proctor Talks African American History on FoxNews
Calling the AP African-American studies course “not primetime ready”, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor explains his position on FoxNews. Florida Dem Bill Proctor criticizes ‘off-course’ AP African-American studies course: ‘Not primetime ready’ | Fox News Video
thefamuanonline.com
Dorsey-Rencher shooting her way to the top
Sydney Dorsey-Rencher, the owner of The Kidd Creations, is a new photographer in Tallahassee, and it’s safe to say she has pretty big goals for her business. A Chicago native, Dorsey-Rencher is a broadcast journalism student at Florida A&M University. She initially pursued her passion for volleyball at Grambling State University and Mississippi Valley State University. Once the programs at both schools failed to deliver the journey she envisioned, she decided it was time for a change.
WALB 10
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some controversy within the Thomasville City Schools is creating tension between concerned parents, the school board and the superintendent. Some concerns parents and students have included the downsizing of the Thomasville football team’s field house and a potential cutback in AP courses. Ava Fletcher, a...
WCTV
Something Good - Blessing of Hope Empowerment hosts community giveaway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosted a Community giveaway at Mayflower AME Church in Havana over the weekend. Thanks to donations, the Gadsden County charity provided the community with clothing and items for infants. The non-profit has also held drive-thru food distributions to help folks in...
Standout 2025 RB Alvin Henderson talks "crazy" Junior Day visit to Florida State
Henderson holds the Seminoles in high-regard early in his recruitment.
thefamuanonline.com
A new place to eat at FAMU
Florida A&M University students have been asking for new food options on campus for a while and this new restaurant may provide just that. Tally’s Hot Chicken is a new restaurant on campus that looks to provide students with a new food option to choose from. As the name insinuates, the restaurant serves chicken along with various sides and drinks. The restaurant is available on the GrubHub app to students, however, the only option at the moment is delivery.
thefamuanonline.com
Alas, Groundhog Day does not bring good news
May the cold continue to get even colder. This morning thousands gathered in Punxsutawney, Pa., to see if Phil the groundhog would spot his shadow — or not. For the past century, history and tradition tell us that if the groundhog spots his shadow on Feb. 2, the winter will continue a bit longer. Likewise, if the groundhog doesn’t spot his shadow, then there will be an early spring.
Florida State is the current top dog in Florida | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivins & Blair Angulo discuss how Florida State has emerged as the top program currently in the sunshine state.
Kansas State officially announces addition of former Florida State star
The former Seminole is set to play a significant role for the Wildcats in 2023.
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Those public opinion polls matching Gov. Ron DeSantis and other presidential aspirants against Joe Biden and Donald Trump? Pay them no nevermind, a leading Florida political scientist advised during a speech in Tallahassee this week. “These polls that are being taken right now are nothing but clickbait,” Susan MacManus, professor emerita at the University of […] The post Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Leon County Schools Investigating Right of Student Group to Promote Bisexuality and CRT Concept of “Privilege”
Leon County Schools is investigating the legality of the contents of a bulletin board controlled by the student led group called the “Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA).” The bulletin board, which is displayed in the hallway at Rickards High School, contains messages that “validates” bisexuality and promotes the Critical Race Theory concept of “privilege.” TR learned […]
Comments / 1