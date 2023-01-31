ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, IL

Hawks claim Illini Prairie Conference title

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 2 days ago

FAIRBURY — Whatever it takes is a mantra for Prairie Central's girls' basketball team. The Hawks have seemed to find a way to overcome adversity and come oput on top.

On Monday, Prairie Central needed overtime to get past Central Catholic 81-78. In doing so, the Hawks garnered the Illini Prairie Conference girls' basketball championship as a reward.

It took an aggressive fourth quarter and the hot shooting of Chloe Sisco for Prairie Central to come out on top. BCC led 47-42 entering the fourth frame, which was a slight augmentation of the Saints' 31-28 lead at the half.

The two biggest factors in Prairie Central's comeback were Sisco's shooting and Central Catholic's missed free throws. First the latter, BCC was 7-for-14 from the charity stripe in the last eight minutes of regulation. This carried over into the extra frame as the Saints missed four of five tries.

For the Hawks, Sisco buried four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and added another trey in overtime. The triple in OT was the only field goal for PC in extra period.

Free throws were the third factor for PC's rally. The Hawks were 8 of 10 in overtime after making 8 of 13 tosses in the fourth quarter. Mariya Sisco drained seven of her eight attempts in the fourth.

The sisters Sisco combined for 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Hawks put up 28, outscoring the Saints by five to forge a 70-70 tie at the end of regulation.

In the extra period, Chloe Sisco had a 3-pointer and added four free throws in as many attempts. Marissa Collins went 3-for-4 from the line and Carmen Gradberg canned a charity toss as the Hawks scored 11 points.

Lucy Whitfill had the scoring touch for the Hawks in the early going, scoring eight points in the first period as Prairie Central grabbed an 18-13 advantage. The Saints bounced back with 18 points in the second to take a 31-28 lead into the break.

Chloe Sisco finished with 26 points as the Hawks (18-7, 9-0) closed a perfect IPC campaign. Mariya Sisco contributed 19 points and 8 rebounds while Collins and Whitfill checked in with 15 points apiece. Gradberg added 4 points and Sawyer Ashman scored 2 points.

Fieldcrest 53, Olympia 44

STANFORD — There was no hangover for Fieldcrest after knocking off previously unbeaten Peotone over the weekend. The Knights went back to work Monday by outscoring host Olympia in each quarter en route to a 53-44 nonconference victory.

Five different players made the scoring column for Fieldcrest (24-3) as it took a 14-11 lead. Ashlyn May started heating up a bit for the second quarter as the Knights topped Spartans by one to increased the advantage to 27-23 by the intermission. It was a 42-34 game through three as FHS had its highest scoring quarter of the night.

May finished with 12 points and dished out 8 assists. Macy Gochanour and Carolyn Megow each scored 9 points and Haley Carver tossed in 8 markers. Kaitlin White had 6 points and Riley Burton scored 5.

LeRoy 46, EPG 44

EL PASO — A late rally fell short as El Paso-Gridley dropped a 46-44 Heart of Illinois Conference contest to LeRoy Monday.

The Titans fell behind early as LeRoy grabbed leads of 17-12 after the first quarter and 34-21 by the half. EPG began its comeback in the third period by outscoring the Panthers 14-9 in the third to trail 43-35.

EPG's rally continued into the late stages as a Kaylea Randall put-back with 22 seconds to go cut the margin to 45-44. LeRoy got the game's final point on a free throw with 3.3 seconds on the clock.

Myli Ehrhardt scored 17 points for El Paso-Gridley (9-14, 3-8). Randall contributed 9 points and 12 rebounds while Maci Ehrhardt tossed in 6 points and Madi Ehrhardt had 5 points.

Haley Cox scored 12 points and Natalie Loy added 11 for LeRoy (14-12, 6-4).

Reed-Custer 60, EPG 56

BRAIDWOOD — A fast start for El Paso-Gridley was trumped in the middle periods by host Reed-Custer as the Comets burned the Titans 60-56 in a nonconference boys' basketball game Monday.

EPG jumped out to a 22-15 lead after one quarter but couldn't hold the momentum. Reed-Custer was able to rally with 18 points in the second quarter to take a 33-32 lead into the break, and then won the third frame 17-14 to lead 50-46 at the final turn.

Each side scored 10 points down the stretch as the Titans were unable to close the gap.

Micah Meiss finished with 19 points and 8 rebounds to pace EPG (12-12). Chancesay Maxon added 11 points and Jonah Funk collected 8 points and 9 boards. Will McNamara also had 8 points with Kamren Schumacher tossing in 6.

