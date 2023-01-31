Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
1 Dead, Cop Critically Wounded in Memphis Library Shooting
A shooting at a library in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday left at least one person dead and a police officer “critically” injured, authorities said. Officers with the Memphis Police Department were called to respond to the Poplar-White Station Library just after 12:30 p.m., the PD tweeted. The individual shot was pronounced dead at the scene, while the officer who was shot was transported to a hospital. Few details on the situation were immediately available, with authorities describing it only as a “police-involved shooting” and a “serious security incident.” The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported that Thursday’s incident marked the fifth fatal interaction between a police officer and a civilian in the area since December. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy had asked its agents to investigate. The TBI is also probing the recent death of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Black officers; Mulroy’s office is prosecuting the five cops for second-degree murder.
Dallas Cops Say 24-Year-Old Suspect Was Behind THREE Bizarre Zoo Incidents
The bizarre saga of missing animals and damaged enclosures at the Dallas Zoo was the work of a single man who’s now in custody, local cops said Friday. Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested Thursday and initially charged with being the alleged monkey-napper who swiped a pair of rare emperor tamarin monkeys on Monday.
Miami Police Department Ripped for Black History Month Cop Car
The Miami Police Department is trying a novel approach to honoring Black History Month this year, and many on social media are not thrilled with the results. On Thursday, the department revealed a multicolored police cruiser that it had wrapped for the occasion, complete with pictures of raised fists and outlines of the Africa. The unveiling ceremony was held at a historic Black precinct and intended to honor the first Black officers to join the then-segregated force in 1944, according to a department spokesperson. Some on Twitter were not pleased with the gesture, however, with user @ComradeKimDawn calling it “performative” and “offensive.” “Imagine getting racially profiled by a cop in a Kente cruiser,” user @GummiPies said.
Did These Two Witnesses Save the Prosecution's Case Against Alex Murdaugh?
Over the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it. Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old...
Cops Find Bodies of Missing Detroit Rapper, 2 Friends
The bodies of an aspiring rapper and two friends were found in an apartment building in Highland Park, an enclave of Detroit, putting an end to a nearly two-week-long search for the trio, two police sources told The Detroit News on Thursday. Armani Kelly, 27, and his friends Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, have not been seen since the evening of Jan. 21, shortly after a performance they were meant to give was canceled. Armani had picked up Givens and Wicker on the way to a different gig, police said, before they vanished. Earlier on Thursday, the Warren Police Department confirmed to NBC News that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested after he was found to be in possession of Armani’s vehicle. The car’s license plate was missing, investigators said. Warren is roughly 20 miles away from Detroit, and it was unclear if the teenager led authorities to the bodies. “I don’t know who to trust, I don’t know who to believe,” Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, had told The Detroit Free Press shortly before the discovery of the bodies. “But I’m not going to stop.”
