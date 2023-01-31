ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, Mobley lifts the Ventura High girls soccer team to Channel League title

By Joe Curley, Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
The four-year fixture had never scored in a rivalry match.

Until Ventura and Buena met Monday night to decide the Channel League championship.

Senior attacker Esja Moore scored the opening goal in the sixth minute and the Mobley sisters, senior Caylin and sophomore Olivia, combined for a second as the Ventura High girls soccer team clinched the Channel League championship with a 2-0 win at rival Buena.

“For it to be my last rivalry game and the second to last game of the season, for this to be the winner for us to get league champs … it’s a great way to go out my senior year,” Moore said.

Sophomore forward Olivia Mobley had a goal and assist as Ventura won its first league title in four years.

“How often do you get a chance to play your crosstown rival, especially with the tradition and history they have, and to have a chance to one-up them?” asked Ventura coach Todd Tackett. “And they did it.”

Fueled by 15 goals from powerful freshman striker Kaitlyn Wright and 14 assists from Moore, Ventura (17-4-1, 10-2-1) won its first 10 games of the season and built a one-point lead over Buena (12-5, 9-4) with two matches to play.

“They’ve got through a long year,” Tackett said. “They started off on fire. We had some sickness. We had some injuries. We went through a couple of rough losses. They kept regrouping.”

The Cougars’ only loss locally came 1-0 to visiting Buena on Jan. 10. On Monday night, the Bulldogs were missing several players who received red cards during Buena’s 2-1 loss to Pacifica on Jan. 21.

“The girls were able to get it done last week, but Ventura’s just different,” Buena coach A.J. Tewes said. “It was hard for us not to play our best 11 against their best 11.”

Ventura took the lead in the sixth minute, when Olivia Mobley fed Moore atop the Buena penalty area.

“As soon as I got it, I knew that I just had to shoot it,” Moore said. “I didn’t really look at the goal. I just told myself I knew where it was. I just took the shot and saw it go in.

“It was just a rush of emotions. … It was probably one of the best feelings so far.”

Ventura doubled its lead in the 29th minute. Senior defender Caylin Mobley played a free kick from her own end behind the Ventura defense for her sister to finish.

“We practiced free kicks (Sunday) morning,” Caylin said. “I kind of knew if I lofted it right, someone would get a foot on it. Olivia happened to be there and tapped it in.

“That was probably one of the best moments of my soccer career, just seeing her score. … Pretty special.”

Buena attempted to get back in the game through senior forward Abby Wood. But, besides a bicycle-kick attempt saved in the 64th minute, the Bulldogs weren’t able to create many chances.

“Obviously, it was a high-stakes game,” Tewes said. “We just kind of kicked it into gear too late.”

Moore was in eighth grade when Ventura won the regional championship in 2019. Ranked No. 8 in CIF-Southern Section Division 4, the Cougars believe they have the talent to make another postseason run.

“I feel like this team has a lot of potential,” Moore said. “This team has that heart and that drive, like that last team had. … I think we have a bright future.”

