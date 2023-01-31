ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal is dropping comments feature on articles

By Mark Russell, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal has long valued public discussion and civil dialogue as pillars of our society.

We also realize that our readers are knowledgeable about many things in the Memphis area that we don't know in the newsroom. You come from different backgrounds and have different experiences. We’re all enriched because we hear your views.

To that end, before enabling comments on our news sites in 2020, The USA Today Network invested in extensive research and testing with the Center for Media Engagement.

Yet for all the benefits of public comments, we knew from the start that comment sections across the internet can get wildly off track when they’re not monitored properly. We sought to be different. For a time, involvement from our journalists in the discussion and moderating when things got off track helped us provide a better experience.

Now, we have decided it's time for a change. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, the “View Comments” button will disappear from Commercial Appeal articles.

While we continue to believe in the importance of reader engagement, The CA and other USA Today Network newsrooms have decided to move away from the comments feature due to changes in staffing and the time required to bring you a safe, moderated and productive discussion space. We’re no longer willing to risk discussions veering off track or people being verbally attacked.

This change has no impact on our continued focus on exclusive, local reporting and delivering compelling journalism.

And, of course, we still want to hear from you and invite you to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram (where you can still have discussions with other readers about our journalism) or click on the byline on any article to send feedback directly to the reporter.

As always, we look forward to serving you and the Memphis community.

Mark Russell is executive editor of The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at mark.russell@commercialappeal.com or 901-288-4509. You can also follow him on Twitter: @MarkRussell44

your mamas friend
2d ago

So u r censoring our opinion because it does not agree with u or some group way to look after our rights also

