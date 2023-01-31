City of Corpus Christi appoints interim fire chief

The city of Corpus Christi announced the appointment of an interim fire chief at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Richie Quintero, formerly the deputy chief of the Corpus Christi Fire Department, was named interim chief following longtime chief Robert Rocha's retirement in January.

Quintero, a Corpus Christi native, has been a member of the department for 29 years. He served as a firefighter, firefighter II, fire captain and battalion chief before he was named deputy fire chief in 2010.

He has an associate degree in fire science and bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration, City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

"The men and women I represent that work alongside me, on a daily basis, they put their best foot forward," Quintero said at the meeting. "They give 100% on a daily basis, whether it's in the limelight or outside of the limelight. I can promise you that will continue."

Quintero is a founding member of the department's critical incident stress management program, which offers mental health and stress management support to firefighters following emergency incidents.

Zanoni said the city is conducting a local and national search for a permanent fire chief. Quintero told the Caller-Times he will likely apply for the position.

"I feel fortunate and definitely humbled," Quintero said. "Despite the identifier, I'm working alongside some great people. They're the ones who deserve the credit, and I feel fortunate to represent them."

Reporter Chase Rogers contributed to this story.

