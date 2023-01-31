Last November, Jeep debuted its new Global Medium Engine (GME) family 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the 2023 Compass. Out went the 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder Tigershark with 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque, in came the GME 2.0-liter making 200 hp and 221 lb-ft. The mill is a detuned version of the engine also powering the 2023 Jeep Cherokee and the 2023 Dodge Hornet. In the Cherokee, the turbo four makes 271 hp and 268 lb-ft, the Hornet comes in a whisper behind at 268 hp with the same torque. In the two Jeeps, product planners eliminated the front-wheel drive Compass and Cherokee trims with the new engine's intro, but we finally have some EPA fuel economy ratings to compare what's left over.

