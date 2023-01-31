Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Autoblog
New Jeep 2.0-liter turbo four makes more power, better fuel economy
Last November, Jeep debuted its new Global Medium Engine (GME) family 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the 2023 Compass. Out went the 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder Tigershark with 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque, in came the GME 2.0-liter making 200 hp and 221 lb-ft. The mill is a detuned version of the engine also powering the 2023 Jeep Cherokee and the 2023 Dodge Hornet. In the Cherokee, the turbo four makes 271 hp and 268 lb-ft, the Hornet comes in a whisper behind at 268 hp with the same torque. In the two Jeeps, product planners eliminated the front-wheel drive Compass and Cherokee trims with the new engine's intro, but we finally have some EPA fuel economy ratings to compare what's left over.
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Will the 2023 Toyota 4Runner Have Better Gas Mileage?
The 2023 Toyota 4Runner SUV gets the same fuel economy is did in 2022, but there is hope for the 2024 4Runner. The post Will the 2023 Toyota 4Runner Have Better Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2018 Ford Edge Among Used SUVs With Best Fuel Economy
Consumer Reports has long sung the praises of the Ford Edge, most recently adding the crossover to its list of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market, as well as the best mid-size SUVs in terms of reliability and fuel efficiency. Now, the accolades continue to roll in, as the 2018 Ford Edge – in particular – has been named as one of the best used two-row SUVs with the best fuel economy, once again by Consumer Reports.
3 Most Reliable Kia Models
Kia is known to make reliable vehicles. Here are the top 3 most reliable Kia models you should consider. The post 3 Most Reliable Kia Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volvo's New Truck Proves It Has What It Takes To Give The Tesla Semi A Run For Its Money
Tesla may have a new competitor incoming from Volvo with the FH cabover, which broke the record for total distance traveled by a fully-electric semi in Europe.
Honda Planning New Hydrogen Powered Car, Co-Developed With General Motors
Honda is doubling down on its commitment to hydrogen-powered cars, which will now be co-developed with General Motors. We have all the details.
GMC Made a Surprising Appearance on a List of the Best Used Compact SUVs
Typically you won't find many GMC models on best of used cars lists. However, the GMC Terrain was spotted on an impressive list. The post GMC Made a Surprising Appearance on a List of the Best Used Compact SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Battery Replacements That Cost More Than You Think
Replacing the battery in an electric vehicle can be an expensive event, especially if you own one of these car models and don't have a warranty.
Mercedes-Benz To Discontinue Most Coupes, Wagons, And More — Getting Rid Of Over Half Its Body Styles
Mercedes confirmed that it has plans to eliminate 19 of its existing 33 body styles throughout the 2020s.
Only 1 Full-Size Toyota SUV Is a Standard Hybrid
Toyota only produces one full-size SUV. Find out which full-size Toyota SUV is a standard hybrid here. The post Only 1 Full-Size Toyota SUV Is a Standard Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
