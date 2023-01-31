ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Police reopens a 29-year-old cold murder case

By Staff Reports
 2 days ago
The Columbia Police Department has reopened a nearly 30-year-old murder case, the department announced Tuesday.

CPD, in a social media post, announced it would be reopening the murder case of Virginia Davis, who was found dead in her residence on June 6, 1994, in the 1500 block of Patsy Lane.

Police originally determined Davis' death was a homicide but did not identify a suspect in the case at the time.

According to CPD spokesman Christian Tabak, increases in forensic technologies were a factor in reopening the case. Police can't divulge any other specifics as the case is now open, meaning CPD isn't allowed to speak on parts of an open investigation that could potentially jeopardize finding or apprehending a suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information about the murder to contact CPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 573-874-7409. To provide information anonymously, CPD urges residents to call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia Police reopens a 29-year-old cold murder case

