Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy
The Cincinnati Bengals-Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship showdown left quite the controversy in its wake following the decisive late hit penalty called against Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes. Just about everyone has weighed in on the call, and now Tom Brady shared his own eye-opening take during a recent episode of his Let’s Go! Podcast. Brady admitted […] The post Tom Brady drops eye-opening take on flags after Bengals-Chiefs controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton Lands New NFL Coaching Job: Report
Former Super Bowl champion Sean Payton has reportedly accepted a new NFL coaching job.
Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton
Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos
DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
49ers Locker Room Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers can cross Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady off their list, but a quarterback controversy between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance could define their offseason. On their 49ers Talk podcast, Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan said Purdy has his teammate's support. "I think there will ...
Winners and losers from Sean Payton being hired by Broncos
Sean Payton is the new head coach for the Denver Broncos after a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here are the winners and losers of the Payton hiring. The head coaching carousel had very little movement this offseason, with the Carolina Panthers being the only team to address their vacancy by hiring Frank Reich. That left four teams that were in need of new sideline bosses. But on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos found their head coach, and it arrived in the form of a huge splash.
NOLA.com
Sean Payton says he sees a lot of New Orleans in Broncos job. 'It matters there.'
Sean Payton sees a lot of New Orleans in the Denver Broncos. “It's a great football city like we had in New Orleans,” Payton said Tuesday from his home in Los Angeles, less than an hour after news broke that he would be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. “It matters there. The fans are passionate about the team.”
Sean Payton blockbuster trade: 4 winners and losers, including Russell Wilson
It’s officially official. Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is headed to the Denver Broncos. In what ended up becoming
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes ankle injury update for Super Bowl is great news for Chiefs
All attention will be on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 57. The presumptive MVP is playing with a high ankle sprain, so his injury status leading up to the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles will be under the microscope for the next two weeks. Mahomes may have been […] The post Patrick Mahomes ankle injury update for Super Bowl is great news for Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton breaks silence after agreeing to become Broncos' next HC
Four teams pursued Sean Payton this year, and the former Super Bowl-winning head coach would have been a coveted option next year. Rather than stay at Fox and wait out potential openings of jobs he was previously connected to, Payton decided to become the Broncos’ next head coach. Addressing...
Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
bvmsports.com
Status of Broncos DC Ejiro Evero a key question as Sean Payton puts together first staff in Denver
Sports NFL Denver Broncos Denver Broncos | Status of Broncos DC Ejiro Evero a key question as Sean Payton puts together first staff in Denver If Evero does not get a head coaching job and isn’t retained by Payton, he’ll be in demand. Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Reddit (Opens…
Chiefs fans get sneak peek at Patrick Mahomes, team’s epic Super Bowl jerseys
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in their white uniforms in Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes modeled the Chiefs’ white threads ahead of the grandest football game of the year, with Kansas City’s official Twitter account giving everyone a peek. Just a preview 👀@PatrickMahomes | #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/hPJTJudm2d — […] The post Chiefs fans get sneak peek at Patrick Mahomes, team’s epic Super Bowl jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement
Patrick Mahomes wasted no time sharing his thoughts on Tom Brady after the latter announced his retirement from football on Wednesday morning. Mahomes tweeted three goat emojis, sharing what everyone in the sports world already knew when his fellow quarterback decided to hang them up: Brady is the greatest football player of all time. 🐐🐐🐐 […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers' Comments About Nathaniel Hackett Are Raising Eyebrows Tuesday
It's a Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show, meaning football fans get to enjoy an Aaron Rodgers interview. While these conversations are wide-ranging and eccentric, as is McAfee's style, Rodgers usually drops a tidbit or two to keep the football world's attention. Today proved to be no ...
