Wapakoneta man facing multiple rape charges involving a child has pretrial hearing scheduled in February

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was flight day for a special creature in Lima's town square this afternoon. Several people gathered outside the municipal building to watch a Cooper's hawk be released back into the wild. The bird was found on the ground in front of the building back on September 17th. It was taken to "Nature's Nursery" in Whitehouse, Ohio, for rehabilitation. They say it was just dazed and confused after possibly hitting the mirrored windows of the city building. The door was opened on the pen and the hawk took flight heading west through the square. It took a moment to rest in a tree before taking off again. Wildlife officers say this is not unusual.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO