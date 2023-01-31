Wapakoneta man facing multiple rape charges involving a child has pretrial hearing scheduled in February

Read full article on original website
Spencerville mayor charged with one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor makes his first court appearance
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Spencerville mayor made his first court appearance before a judge on his pandering charge. 45-year-old Phillip Briggs had a video arraignment in Lima Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon. He is facing one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor. If found guilty he would face between two and twelve years in prison.
Allen County Sheriff's Office announces new cadet program for those interested in law enforcement
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new program will help those who have a dream of working in law enforcement achieve that very goal. The Allen County Sheriff's Office has announced a new cadet program that will send future deputies to Rhodes State College Basic Police Officer Academy. The program will cover the cost of tuition and equipment for up to five cadets, and in addition, these cadets will receive full-time medical benefits and pay while enrolled in the academy. Upon completing a fitness certification, as well as the academy program, these officers will be hired as full-time deputies for Allen County.
Suspect of a double homicide in Paulding County pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Paulding County man charged with killing a husband and wife is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to the crime. 23-year-old Clay Dockery entered the pleas to two counts of aggravated murder. Dockery will be sent for a mental evaluation and also to see if he is competent to stand trial on the charges.
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 02-05-2023
Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip/ information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Chief Prosecutor Rick Eddy announces his run for Lima Municipal Court Judge
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Municipal Court chief prosecutor has his sights set on becoming the court's next judge. This morning, Rick Eddy filed his petitions with the board of elections to run for Lima Municipal Court judge. He has been working in the city's prosecutor's office for 15 years, and in 2016 he became the chief prosecutor. Eddy believes his knowledge and experience make him the right person to become the lima municipal court's next judge.
Two-vehicle crash in Mercer County takes the life of a Piqua man
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Authorities in Mercer County investigating that county's second fatal traffic crash of 2023. According to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey's Office, first responders were called out to U.S. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Road just after six a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies found that 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick of Piqua had been headed north on 127 when for an unknown reason he went left of center colliding with a semi driven by 54-year-old Todd Penhorwood of Mt. Victory. Kevin Brunswick was pronounced dead at the scene. Penhorwood was not injured. The Mercer County crash reconstruction team was called to the scene, the crash remains under investigation at this time.
Shawnee Township Police Department donates body cameras to the Elida Police Department
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Elida Police Department will soon equip their officers with body cameras thanks to a donation from a fellow police department. The Shawnee Township Police Department donated a total of fourteen body cameras and their operating systems to the Elida police force. This was done after the township received new camera equipment. The township council approved the donation to Elida in order to help them in providing transparency and more to the community.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman
City of Lima and Allen County officials connect to collaborate on area projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A collaborative effort has continued to grow between the City of Lima and Allen County. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith, as well as other Lima officials, joined the Allen County Commissioners meeting on Thursday in order to connect with one another in order to start and finalize certain projects within the area. The meeting is a continuation of a connection between the two, as the commissioner attended a Lima City Council and mayor's meeting previously. Although this is the first of many individual meetings, topics were already being discussed on a city and county-related business.
His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
The Van Wert Police Department named the February 2023 Agency of the Month
Press Release from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Foundation: The Van Wert Police Department was recently named the February 2023 “Agency of the Month” for their outstanding community policing efforts. In 2018, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Law Enforcement Foundation...
Lima Police Department hopes traffic control trailer will help remind drivers to slow down
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you see it in your neighborhood, someone has complained and the Lima Police Department is working on it. The Lima Police Department's traffic control trailer is out and about in the city and it's gathering information. The trailer clocks the speed vehicles are doing and also keeps track of the time of day and percentage of vehicles that are speeding. Tickets are NOT issued through the trailer data. It's a tool to help slow traffic down and the information gathered is helpful to decide whether increased enforcement is needed in areas where speed has been a concern for residents.
Four new firefighters sworn in today at Lima City Hall
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An additional four firefighters join the ranks at the Lima Fire Department. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith doing the honors of swearing in the new hires. Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner, fellow firefighters, family, and friends were on hand for the ceremony held at City Hall. Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell, Joseph Morlino, and Reed Warnement are looking forward to a career at the department and the chief says that they are now at a good number of people at the department.
Several people gather to watch rehabilitated hawk get released in Lima's town square
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was flight day for a special creature in Lima's town square this afternoon. Several people gathered outside the municipal building to watch a Cooper's hawk be released back into the wild. The bird was found on the ground in front of the building back on September 17th. It was taken to "Nature's Nursery" in Whitehouse, Ohio, for rehabilitation. They say it was just dazed and confused after possibly hitting the mirrored windows of the city building. The door was opened on the pen and the hawk took flight heading west through the square. It took a moment to rest in a tree before taking off again. Wildlife officers say this is not unusual.
City of Lima hosting workshops to prepare people for civil service test
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Most of the 370 job positions in the City of Lima are obtained through a civil service employee selection process and the city is encouraging people to apply. The city will be hosting workshops to help break down any barriers that people may have in taking...
State climatologist speaks to Lima City School students as part of the 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's constantly moving, we experience it with our senses, and it's personal as we make decision's around it every day. It's the weather. The 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series is underway and it's all about the weather. State climatologist Aaron Wilson speaking to Lima City School students and others at Ohio State Lima today about climate change and its effects on each of us. He says it's no secret that things are different. Temperatures are changing, precipitation is increasing with wetter winters and springs along with the intensity of the rainfall increasing as well. The weather impacts transportation, food, businesses, and more.
Kids in the Nature Pals program get to learn about owls through fun activities and stories
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Knock, knock, whooooo's there? For the Johnny Appleseed Nature Pals, it's owls!. Thursday, the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District invited children ages 3 to 5 to learn about owls through hand-on activities and stories. The little Nature Pals learned all about the different kinds of owls right here in northwest Ohio and even got to experience just how owls keep themselves warm in the cold winters. After the demonstration, the Nature Pals got to explore local owls' habitats by taking a hike in the woods.
Lima Senior students and parents learn about College Credit Plus Program
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students are preparing to add college level courses to their class schedules for the next school year, learning more Thursday evening. Lima Senior held an informational meeting for students and parents interested in the College Credit Plus Program. Students in grades 7-12 can take classes either at their own school or on college campuses to get credits that will count on both their college and high school transcripts.
19 Shawnee High School students receive recognition in the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards
Press Release from Shawnee High School: Nineteen Shawnee High School students have received recognition in the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, presented by The Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Their twenty-two creative works will be on display at the FWMoA (Fort Wayne Museum of Art) from February 11-April 8!
Lima Memorial Women’s Health Center receives generous donation from Texas Roadhouse
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Texas Roadhouse is helping brighten the day of patients of Lima Memorial’s Women’s Health Center. This is the second year that the restaurant donated a stack of gift cards for the medical staff to hand out to patients that have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer. Texas Roadhouse collected donations from their customers and they raised enough money that the Women’s Health Center can give out 600 dollars worth of gift cards to their patients.
