Read full article on original website
Related
Coyotes Chasing and Even Bitting Skiers in Idaho Has Fish and Game Perplexed
We have some dangerous and deadly animals in Idaho that are worth being frightened of. Here are the deadliest creatures big and little in the gem state... Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone.
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Efforts to maintain North Idaho Centennial Trail underway
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho Centennial Trail Foundation is forging ahead with efforts to maintain and improve what is considered one of the region's greatest assets, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We advocate for all things trail," said Tim Keaty, trail foundation...
Kootenai County home-sharing program opening applications in February
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County residents in search of affordable housing will soon have a new resource to help them find it, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Online applications for HomeShare Kootenai County are set to open Feb. 10 at homesharekc.org.
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
Spokane Valley City Hall in need of repairs
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley will undergo repairs on its city hall building five years after failed construction. When Spokane Valley's $14 million city hall was finished in 2017, it was meant to be a fresh start for city staff and council members. Emily Estes-Cross, the city's public information officer, said their staff couldn't have been more excited.
MUV Fitness relocating to 37th Avenue on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness on Regal Street is relocating to 37th Avenue in the South Hill area. According to Chris Bell with NAIBlack Commercial Real Estate Services in Spokane, MUV Fitness will be moving into a former Albertson's building on 37th Avenue. Bell says MUV Fitness has a long-term sublease for the space from Safeway.
KREM
Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon
MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane. The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon seen...
Spokane Valley Fire Department hires 16 new firefighters
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) officially hired 16 new firefighters that will begin attending the Fire Academy Wednesday. The recruits will endure an 18-week training course on top of exams on skills they have learned. “This new recruit academy will help SVFD move closer to...
New details emerge in Sandpoint man charged in father's death
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A Sandpoint man charged with his father’s murder was allegedly attempting to flee the state when police arrested him Sunday in Kootenai County, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. More details have emerged about the case involving Evan J....
Spokane city leaders hold press conference on progress of clearing out I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane city leaders held a press conference Wednesday about the shrinking homeless encampment on WSDOT property and how the Right-Of-Way initiative plan helped in these efforts. Last summer, the city submitted a plan to the state on how it would get people out of the encampment...
KXLY
Finally warmer with flurries this afternoon
Arctic air moves out and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. We'll have cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow possible Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Arctic air moves out...
Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub. The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss. “She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections
A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
Post Falls alternative high school turns classroom into community closet
POST FALLS, Idaho — Two old portable classrooms at New Vision Alternative High School in Post Falls have been converted into a resource that will provide support for students and community members well into the future, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The New Vision Community Clothes Closet opened in...
Red Cross asking for blood donations in February
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Red Cross has blood donation opportunities from Feb. 1-14. According to the Red Cross, the month of February can cause donation declines due to winter weather. They encourage people wanting to donate to try their best to keep their appointments to help prevent a blood...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene woman was arrested Wednesday in Hayden after an extended standoff in which, police say, she had a gun and barricaded herself inside a vehicle, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Sara E. Beebe, 41, was wanted for active warrants for possession of methamphetamine,...
Spokane Planned Parenthood wins lawsuit against 'The Church at Planned Parenthood'
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Planned Parenthood (SPP) has won its lawsuit against The Church at Planned Parenthood (TCAPP), as the Spokane Superior Court sided the SPP in December. The church was fined over $100,000. Following the settlement, both parties negotiated to settle all remaining claims and attorney's fees. It...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0