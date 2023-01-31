ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Efforts to maintain North Idaho Centennial Trail underway

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho Centennial Trail Foundation is forging ahead with efforts to maintain and improve what is considered one of the region's greatest assets, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We advocate for all things trail," said Tim Keaty, trail foundation...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane Valley City Hall in need of repairs

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The city of Spokane Valley will undergo repairs on its city hall building five years after failed construction. When Spokane Valley's $14 million city hall was finished in 2017, it was meant to be a fresh start for city staff and council members. Emily Estes-Cross, the city's public information officer, said their staff couldn't have been more excited.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

MUV Fitness relocating to 37th Avenue on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness on Regal Street is relocating to 37th Avenue in the South Hill area. According to Chris Bell with NAIBlack Commercial Real Estate Services in Spokane, MUV Fitness will be moving into a former Albertson's building on 37th Avenue. Bell says MUV Fitness has a long-term sublease for the space from Safeway.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley Fire Department hires 16 new firefighters

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) officially hired 16 new firefighters that will begin attending the Fire Academy Wednesday. The recruits will endure an 18-week training course on top of exams on skills they have learned. “This new recruit academy will help SVFD move closer to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

New details emerge in Sandpoint man charged in father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A Sandpoint man charged with his father’s murder was allegedly attempting to flee the state when police arrested him Sunday in Kootenai County, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. More details have emerged about the case involving Evan J....
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Finally warmer with flurries this afternoon

Arctic air moves out and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. We'll have cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow possible Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Arctic air moves out...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections

A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Red Cross asking for blood donations in February

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Red Cross has blood donation opportunities from Feb. 1-14. According to the Red Cross, the month of February can cause donation declines due to winter weather. They encourage people wanting to donate to try their best to keep their appointments to help prevent a blood...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene woman was arrested Wednesday in Hayden after an extended standoff in which, police say, she had a gun and barricaded herself inside a vehicle, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Sara E. Beebe, 41, was wanted for active warrants for possession of methamphetamine,...
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy