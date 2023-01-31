Q&A: New Titans GM Ran Carthon just met Mike Vrabel, but Belichick legacy breeds familiarity

MOBILE, Ala. ― After a disappointing 7-10 season, where do the Tennessee Titans go from here?

It starts with new general manager Ran Carthon, who spoke to USA TODAY Network at the Reese's Senior Bowl on Tuesday on a variety of topics about the Titans, including his relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel, his career ascent to his first GM role, and his approach to the job. Below are Carthon's thoughts, presented in Q&A form:

Q: What is the primary difference between your previous role as Director of Player Personnel with the San Francisco 49ers and the Titans GM role?

A: I’m responsible. A lot of that role prepared me for this. (49ers general manger John Lynch) pulled back the curtain and allowed me to see everything. We'd always tell young guys, who can get frustrated if your favorite player doesn't get picked or the guy you like the most doesn't get picked. I would tell (49ers scouts), for your peace of mind, just understand that our job is to execute (coach Kyle Shanahan) and John's vision. So now I'm on the other side of it, and it's Mike's and my vision being executed. So that's what I mean by saying I'm responsible now.

Q: What does a Titan look like in your vision?

A: I think Mike (Vrabel) said it - we want big, physical, tough guys. Fast guys. Instinctive guys. But from a non-physical standpoint, we want passionate guys that love football. That live, eat and breathe it. We know who Mike Vrabel is. He checked all the boxes of what we're looking for in who he is, not only as a player but as a man. We want players that mimic that.

Q: Was it difficult for you not to get emotional as a young scout if one of your favorite prospects was disregarded?

A: No, because that was never really my temperament. I understand how this thing works. Yeah, you have your guys and you're like 'Damn, see, we should've taken that guy like I said.' But you quickly realize, everybody had him rated high. Every experience is a learning experience, either what to do or what not to do. I just took a lot of notes, and different processes I've been a part of, I've thought, 'If I ever get my shot, I would do it like this.' Now I'm getting my shot and I have to hold myself accountable to act true on those things.

Q: How do you intend to handle the pressure that goes with a GM job?

A: You've got to be able to embrace pressure if it's there. But you create it, too. You give pressure oxygen. I know the magnitude of this job, however, if I spent time dwelling on that and not actually working, it becomes a situation that can get out of control. So I just want to keep the main thing the main thing. I don't think you smother (the pressure), because you never want to be comfortable, but at the end of the day, you can only control what you can control. I can't control players getting hurt, different circumstances that might come up that might keep a player from performing at an optimum level.

Q: You've emphasized the importance of your rapport with Mike Vrabel. How do you see that relationship forming?

A: Let's be real, it can't work if we're not on the same page. The question has come up of who has control over the 53, and I forever say that does not matter. Because at the end of the day, Mike is the football coach. Mike is the architect of the offensive system, the defensive system, the special teams system. So I have to learn and know what these systems are and what's required in these systems, and then my staff and I have to go about finding players who fit that system. It's going to take a collaborative effort. I've never seen it work where (a GM and coach) are on two different pages. We're building a team, we're not just collecting talent.

Q: How far do you go back with Vrabel?

A : I just met Mike two Tuesdays ago. But my dad, Mike's last two years in Kansas City, my dad (Maurice Carthon) was an assistant head coach on that staff. So I think Mike knows my DNA and the cloth I'm cut from. But more than anything, our football foundation is rooted from the same tree. We see the game similarly. So that allows us to have conversations ahead of where two guys who just met would generally start.

Q: By the same tree, you mean the Bill Parcells/Bill Belichick tree?

A: Throughout our lives, his coaching career, my personnel career, we've learned different systems, but even those systems are rooted in what a Parcells team, what a Belichick team looks like. My dad played for Parcells at the Giants, Belichick was the D-coordinator. My dad was hired with the Patriots, and I think Bill was the DC, so they coached together there, and they coached together at the Jets. My dad's best friend is Pepper Johnson, who was Mike's position coach for a couple years in New England. Those commonalities, those core philosophies are rooted in the same foundation.

Q: What experience have you had working with people from the Belichick tree?

A: My first job in the league was under Thomas Dimitroff, who had been the college director in New England, and came to be the GM with the Falcons. From a scouting standpoint, how Thomas learned it in New England was how I learned it. Then our system in San Francisco was one that Adam Peters brought from Denver, via New England. Adam worked in New England. And now coming into this building, (Jon Robinson's) system was from New England. So it's an easy transition in terms of the language and the grading scale. Our scale is a little different from J-Rob's, but it's kind of the same. So it won't be a complete overhaul for the scouts. It's just tinkering with a couple words and a couple grades.

