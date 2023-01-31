Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Related
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County opens up office building as warming center for residents through Feb. 6
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center through Feb. 6. The Oneida County Office of Family and Community Services (DFCS) has set the warming center up as a seating area on the first floor of the County Office Building, which is located at 800 Park Avenue in Utica.
Business owner, resident fined for burning trash
A business owner and a resident have been fined for illegally disposing of solid waste by burning it, dating back to 2021. After a plea offer to one count of illegal disposal of solid waste, they agreed to pay a fine of $1,590.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local resident charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing 30-pack of beer: LVP
LOWVILLE- A North Country resident is accused of stealing beer from a local chain supermarket store, authorities say. Brian R. Marino, 45, was arrested on January 19 by the Lowville Village Police. Marino is officially charged with petit larceny. According to police investigation, Marino allegedly stole a 30-pack of beer...
cnycentral.com
White rabbit Pippi is Oswego County Humane Society's pet of the week!
OSWEGO, N.Y. — OSWEGO, N.Y. — Pippi is Oswego County Humane Society’s Pet of the Week. Pippi is a female lop eared rabbit who is about two years old. This sweet bun has been well-socialized with people and is endlessly curious wherever she goes. Other animals available...
cnycentral.com
Town of Webb assessor arrested for eavesdropping on town employees
WEBB, N.Y. — On Jan. 27, New York State Police arrested Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge for one count of eavesdropping. The arrest is the result of an investigation into allegations that Masters, the Town of Webb assessor, placed a hidden camera to record town employees in their office.
waer.org
Onondaga sheriff's office finds knife, pills in search of jails
The new Onondaga County Sheriff has already fulfilled one of his campaign promises. On Jan. 18 and Wednesday, the office conducted two full-facility shakedowns of the County Justice Center in Syracuse and Jamesville Correctional Facility. The search resulted in the confiscation of more than 60 illegal pills and a homemade...
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.
Over the past few years, tenants have been overdosing due to a lack of responsibility. To fill vacant apartments its been known that Lillian Cooper managers have been letting drug addicts move in without proper screening. Over the summer a candlelight visual was set alongside the property for a resident who had lived on the 3rd fl. Just a few months before another woman was found deceased in her bathroom on the 4th. Of both incidents, family and friends had said neither one of the victims had ever indulged in fentanyl.
cnycentral.com
Police announce arrests in August vigil shooting that injured 12-year-old boy in Utica
UTICA, NY — The New York and New Jersey U.S. Marshall's Task Force, Utica Police Department Warrants and Special Investigations Unit, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Federal Probation located and arrested two parties in connection to a shooting that took place in August of 2022 on the 1400 block of Whitesboro St. in which a 12-year-old boy and a man were both shot.
WKTV
Frankfort man who admitted to putting hidden camera in school bathroom sentenced to prison
The teacher from Frankfort who admitted to hiding a camera in a bathroom at the middle school where he worked has been sentenced to two to six years in prison. Patrick Morgan, 58, worked at Sand Creek Middle School just outside Albany. Morgan was arrested in February 2022 and pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance charges in November 2022.
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
cnyhomepage.com
One dead in incident in West Utica convenience store
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A shots fired incident in West Utica closed several schools in the area Thursday afternoon. Utica Police were called to the Dari-Del store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets. Police immediately encountered a woman who had shot in the abdomen. She told police that the person who shot her had gone into the store and reportedly shot himself. Using a robot and drone, police were able to find a male inside the store dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
cnycentral.com
House fire draws large response overnight in Cato
CATO, N.Y. — Multiple crews responded early Thursday morning to a large house fire in Cato. Emergency crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the home on Route 176 between Route 370 and Sunnyside Road. No details have been provided about whether anyone has been injured. This story will...
uticaphoenix.net
Oneida County office building opens doors to shelter residents from extreme cold
Utica Facility Will Serve as Warming Center Through Feb.6th. County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the Oneida County Office Building will serve as an evening warming center to shelter residents from this week’s extreme cold. “With cold temperatures and extreme wind chill forecasted through this weekend,...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday for expected chilly blast
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Murder, stalking, rape: 339 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 6 and Jan. 29, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 71.
cnycentral.com
City of Oswego taking design submissions from youth painters for community garden mural
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of 7 and 17 to submit art proposals to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street. They are looking for designs of “possibly sunsets,...
syracuse.com
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
cortlandvoice.com
Two Cortland County residents arrested for animal cruelty
Two Cortland County residents were arrested on Sunday for animal cruelty, according to a release from the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement Department. SPCA obtained an arrest warrant and worked on a collaborative investigation with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and county residents that began in December, the release noted.
Comments / 5