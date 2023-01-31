Read full article on original website
buckscountyherald.com
PECO utility improvement begins on Butler Avenue in New Britain Township
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said PECO Energy is beginning aerial utility construction on Butler Avenue in New Britain Township. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction: Tuesday, Jan. 31, through Friday, March 31, from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Butler Avenue between County Line and Schoolhouse roads.
Driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll booth
Chopper 6 was over the wreck where it appears a driver slammed into a guard rail at the toll plaza.
buckscountyherald.com
Street Road death under investigation
Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Warrington police said, they received a 911 call of a person lying face down and not moving on an embankment along westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge between Valley Road and Paul Valley Road. Warrington Ambulance arrived with Warrington Police and pronounced the...
Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Catches Fire in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday evening after striking a utility pole outside the Walgreens on Leland Avenue. The vehicle was approaching the intersection at South Avenue. Members of the Plainfield Fire Division worked to extinguish the fire, while police directed traffic. Breaking News Network alerts stated wires were down, and there was a gas leak — the smell of gas was in the air — and County Hazmat was also on the scene, with BNN noting it was for fluid containment. A PSE&G truck was seen arriving, too. TAPinto Plainfield has reached out to Fire Director Kenneth Childress for comment, and will post an update if a response is received.
wrnjradio.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
NJ woman dies after car veers off highway, strikes tree
A 40-year-old woman was killed Tuesday when she veered off a New Jersey highway and struck a tree, police said.
2 injured in Warminster, Bucks County fire
Two people were hurt in a fire in Warminster, Bucks County.
High-speed chase led to crash, drugs on Pa. turnpike at Breezewood
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase led to a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Breezewood exit where drugs were then reportedly found, state troopers report. Troopers said they were on the Pa. Turnpike just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 when they spotted a dark-colored car, driven by a man later […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Do you know this man? Police investigate daytime burglaries in Lower Saucon
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County are investigating two daytime burglaries. Lower Saucon Township police say the man pictured above is believed to have been involved in both on Monday near Hellertown. Around 12:30 p.m., someone broke into the back of a home on Red...
wrnjradio.com
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
Tesla Driver Fled On Foot After Fatal Philly Hit-Run: Police
A driver is in police custody after authorities say he fatally struck a man in North Philadelphia and then fled the scene. The victim was crossing the 1700 block of West Hunting Park Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 when he was hit by a burgundy Tesla traveling westbound, the department said.
Salem County, NJ, Mom of 5 Dies After Hitting Car Head-on in PA
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christine Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 AM when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
Police Investigate Shooting On West State Street In Trenton
February 1, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Details are still sketchy at this time but just after 11:00 a.m. a shooting occurred…
Suspect wanted in deadly Center City SEPTA station stabbing captured
The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man at a Center City SEPTA station is now in custody, Action News has learned.
‘The Boulevard at Brunswick Pike’ inches closer to reality with award of contract
The long-awaited streetscape improvement project on a one-mile stretch of Brunswick Pike, between Lake Drive and the Brunswick Circle, inched closer to reality after the Lawrence Township Council awarded a contract for the project. The Lawrence Township Council awarded a contract for $701,854 to S. Batata Construction Inc. at a...
Carjackers were no match for a brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
SEPTA bus driver saves woman during carjacking in Fishtown
Chris DeShields says he's been on the job for 17 years, but he's never seen anything like what he saw last Wednesday night.
nccpdnews.com
TWO ARRESTED IN NEW CASTLE ROBBERY
(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested two suspects in reference to a New Castle armed robbery. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 3:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Birkshire Road and Oakmont Drive in Oakmont – New Castle in reference to a robbery investigation.
buckscountyherald.com
Harry Robert Trauger
Harry Robert Trauger, 85, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023 at his home. Born in Doylestown, Pa., Harry was raised in Lambertville, N.J., and settled in Branchburg, N.J., in 1965. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving for four years attaining the rank/rate of ATN3 (Aviation Electronics Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class). Following his time in the Navy, he began a 26-year career flying commercially as a captain with Eastern Airlines. He later flew five years with North American Airlines where he retired as a captain in 1997. An avid glider pilot, Harry was an eight-year member of Aero Club Albatross.
Best Bagel Shop In EHT, NJ, Is In A Gas Station Parking Lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
