ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightstown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

PECO utility improvement begins on Butler Avenue in New Britain Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said PECO Energy is beginning aerial utility construction on Butler Avenue in New Britain Township. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction: Tuesday, Jan. 31, through Friday, March 31, from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m., a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Butler Avenue between County Line and Schoolhouse roads.
buckscountyherald.com

Street Road death under investigation

Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Warrington police said, they received a 911 call of a person lying face down and not moving on an embankment along westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge between Valley Road and Paul Valley Road. Warrington Ambulance arrived with Warrington Police and pronounced the...
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Catches Fire in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday evening after striking a utility pole outside the Walgreens on Leland Avenue. The vehicle was approaching the intersection at South Avenue. Members of the Plainfield Fire Division worked to extinguish the fire, while police directed traffic. Breaking News Network alerts stated wires were down, and there was a gas leak — the smell of gas was in the air — and County Hazmat was also on the scene, with BNN noting it was for fluid containment. A PSE&G truck was seen arriving, too. TAPinto Plainfield has reached out to Fire Director Kenneth Childress for comment, and will post an update if a response is received.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
nccpdnews.com

TWO ARRESTED IN NEW CASTLE ROBBERY

(New Castle, DE 19720) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested two suspects in reference to a New Castle armed robbery. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 3:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Birkshire Road and Oakmont Drive in Oakmont – New Castle in reference to a robbery investigation.
NEW CASTLE, DE
buckscountyherald.com

Harry Robert Trauger

Harry Robert Trauger, 85, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023 at his home. Born in Doylestown, Pa., Harry was raised in Lambertville, N.J., and settled in Branchburg, N.J., in 1965. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving for four years attaining the rank/rate of ATN3 (Aviation Electronics Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class). Following his time in the Navy, he began a 26-year career flying commercially as a captain with Eastern Airlines. He later flew five years with North American Airlines where he retired as a captain in 1997. An avid glider pilot, Harry was an eight-year member of Aero Club Albatross.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy