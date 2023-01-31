ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins should have no franchise tag candidates this offseason

By Mike Masala
 2 days ago
On Monday, the NFL released their 2023 salary cap number, and, with that, came the announcement of the values of the franchise and transition tags for the upcoming league year.

The Miami Dolphins used their franchise tag in 2022 on tight end Mike Gesicki, paying him $10.93 million guaranteed for the year.

With the league year around the corner, the Dolphins will have to make a decision on whether or not to use either of the tags for this season.

While they have 31 pending free agents, none of them have proven enough to earn that type of money on the market this offseason. Gesicki is a free agent again, but his lack of production in Mike McDaniel’s offense should steer the team away from making the same mistake again.

The only player that could even have an argument made on their behalf to receive a transition tag would be running back Raheem Mostert at $8.429 million. He played well in his first season with Miami, but that should still be to steep for the Dolphins to pay at the position where there are constantly late-round draft picks and undrafted players succeeding.

