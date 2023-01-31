ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wrwh.com

White County Animal Control Names Anthony Senior Animal Control Officer

(Cleveland)-White County Public Safety’s Animal Control Division has named Brian Anthony as Senior Animal Control Officer. During a ceremony at White County Public Safety’s Emergency Operations Center, Anthony was pinned with collar brass significant with his new rank as Sargent. During the pinning ceremony, Director of Public Safety,...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman found dead inside Monroe Motor Inn, investigation underway

MONROE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Monroe police officials say a woman was found dead inside a hotel on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say police responded to the Monroe Motor Inn at the 900 block of East Spring Street about an unconscious female. Upon arrival, officers found the female dead inside a room.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Woman killed in Forsyth County house fire

A woman from Cumming was killed Wednesday morning in a mobile home fire in northwest Forsyth County. According to Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers, Brittany Best, 36, was found dead at about 6 a.m. in the home on Watson Road. Crews were dispatched to the single-wide mobile home...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wnctimes.com

2 Suspects in Recent Break-ins Arrested in Macon County

Watauga Road in Macon County early on January 30, 2023. The people were suspects in a recent break-in as well as wanted on numerous felony offenses. When the North Carolina Probation Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, a female met them at the door and confirmed the suspects were present inside the house. There were numerous unsuccessful attempts to speak with the 2 suspects verbally. The Macon County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit was also there, and it was decided that a K9 would be used to capture the suspects who were evading detection given the nature of the offenses. When the suspects refused to comply, K9 Jax's handler Cpl. Stamey warned them that a K9 would be unleashed into the house for apprehension purposes. K9 Jax was then brought up to the front door. Both people were quickly apprehended after they peacefully left the house.
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Easley man arrested for kidnapping missing teen, deputies say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested for kidnapping a missing teen. According to warrants, 35-year-old Jeremy David Barnes lured a teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy earlier in the week. The arrest...
EASLEY, SC
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized

A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Terrell makes latest plea for new jail

Sheriff Joey Terrell and Col. Murray Kogod presented their concerns about the future of the jail to the Habersham County Commissioners at their retreat Friday. The commissioners, County Manager…
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect identified, charged in Gainesville double shooting

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that critically injured two men in Gainesville Monday night. Police are asking for help locating the suspect who they believe is on the run. Police said Martinez knew the two victims in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

SWAT situation in Gwinnett County ends after man found dead in Buford home

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Gwinnett County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the man was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Gwinnett County police officials confirmed that SWAT responded to a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford early Tuesday morning. Upon arrival around 1:45 a.m., the individual was “armed with a rifle.” Officers closed the road and advised nearby residents to evacuate and around 4 a.m., gunfire was exchanged between the individual and officers.
BUFORD, GA
wrwh.com

Commissioners Approve Opioid Settlement Funds For Youth Drug Education

(Cleveland)- White County Board of Commissioners has approved the use of Opioid Settlement Funds to be used for drug education in the county. Sheriff Rick Kelley made the request to the commissioners during this week’s commission work session and called commission meeting. The sheriff wants the settlement amount of...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Suspect Sought In Walmart Theft

(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police Department has gone to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a Walmart theft. A Facebook post by the department states that the theft occurred Monday, January 30th at the store in Cleveland. The suspect is described as a white male, tall, medium build, unknown...
CLEVELAND, GA
themaconcountynews.com

Arrests for February 2, 2023

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests Jan. 24 – 28. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Macon County Sheriff’s Department. January 24. Morgan Allen Shirley, was charged with second...
MACON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy