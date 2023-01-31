Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
NASS census due February 6
USDA and National Agricultural Statistics Service officials are reminding producers that Feb. 6 is the deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The NASS survey is conducted every five years to provide a complete account of the nation’s farms and ranches and the people who operate them. In December, NASS mailed questionnaires to every known agriculture producer in the United States and Puerto Rico.
This Is the Poorest Town in Virginia
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
23 Deadliest Jobs in America
Logging is often cited as the most dangerous job in America, and for good reason. It only takes a quick online search of logging accidents to see that the people who harvest trees for wood products, a fundamental raw material for the construction industry, are killed or injured with disturbing regularity. The most common fatal […]
digg.com
States With The Unhealthiest Populations, Ranked
Across the US, six in 10 Americans are living with a chronic disease. According to the CDC, six in 10 Americans have a chronic disease, and as many as four in 10 are living with two or more chronic conditions. The health of the US population varies state-to-state, though, with some parts of the country seeing worse figures than others.
digg.com
The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped
From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
U.S. unveils redesigned green card, employment documents
The Biden administration has unveiled redesigned Permanent Resident Cards, also known as green cards, and Employment Authorization Documents that include improved security features.
Egg Prices Are Rising Fastest in These 5 States as Shortages Hit U.S.
Prices are expected to remain high as the costs of fuel, transportation, feed and packaging have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.
KMJ
Senate Bill Would Improve the Conservation Reserve Program
Senators John Thune of South Dakota and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar reintroduced the Conservation Reserve Program Improvement Act. A Republican and Democrat, respectively, the bill bolsters the CRP by improving access to grazing, maximizing enrollment options for producers, and addressing implementation issues following the 2018 Farm Bill. “After hearing from...
hstoday.us
Twenty Tribes and All Inhabited U.S. Territories Are Now Eligible for FEMA’s Safeguarding Tomorrow Revolving Loan Fund Grant Program
FEMA is expanding the eligibility for a new grant program that provides capitalization grants to fund revolving loans for resilience-related activities. The Safeguarding Tomorrow Revolving Loan Fund grant program has been expanded to give insular areas the same eligibility to apply as states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. This means American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and U.S. Virgin Islands are also now eligible to apply.
Comments / 0