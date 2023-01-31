Read full article on original website
GRAMENTZ PLEADS GUILTY TO THREE COUNTS
Former New Ulm Police investigator Eric Gramentz pled guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct in Brown County District Court during a hearing Monday. Gramentz pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Gramentz was held in the Brown County jail on $500,000 unconditional bail, $300,000 with conditions or $40,000 cash. He had been held in the Waseca County jail during the initial investigation to avoid any potential conflict of interest. Scott County Prosecutor Ron Hocevar has been asked to act as a special prosecutor in the case and has agreed. Sentencing will be arranged later.
Wright County Man Injured in Accidental Gun Shot Incident
A local man was injured Wednesday morning when he apparently accidentally shot himself in the hand. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that around 11 AM, his department was dispatched to the 212 Medical Center in Chaska for an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to his hand. A...
TWO ARRESTED IN ALCOHOL COMPLIANCE CHECKS IN NEW ULM
Two people face charges of selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21 after New Ulm police did alcohol compliance checks in New Ulm December 28. The criminal complaint says shortly before 1 pm, two buyers entered Orale Authentic Mexican Tacos and More on south Broadway New Ulm and ordered a mango White Claw. They told the server identified as Manuel Dominguez, Jr. of Fulda that they had forgotten their IDs in their car and would go get them. Dominguez told them that it was ok and brought the two their beverages. Law enforcement provided the two with $20 and a receipt of the purchase. Later that day around 2:50 pm, one buyer entered Walmart Liquor Store in New Ulm and grabbed a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka. The buyer told authorities the cashier identified in the complaint as Beverly Bean of New Ulm never asked about age or ID. Both charges are gross misdemeanors and both face a year in jail, a $3000 fine or both if convicted.
Minneapolis woman sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony drug offense in stolen truck
A Minneapolis woman, Katrina Fay Wise, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses discovered during a traffic stop when she was in a stolen vehicle. According to court documents, on Dec. 28, 2021, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft of gas at a Walnut Grove gas station by a person driving a U-Haul pickup truck. A deputy noted the vehicle on Highway 14, near Knox Ave., and pulled it over.
3 teenagers overdosed in Mankato; 3 arrested
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) arrested three people for allegedly providing controlled substances to three teenagers in Mankato, Minnesota, who all needed to be treated for an overdose. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody leaving a house they were known...
Former RCTC Football Player Sentenced For Assaulting Coach
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former RCTC Football player has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction. 22-year-old Shan Fiorenza was sentenced this afternoon for assaulting an opposing coach after a fight broke out following a Yellowjacket football game in October 2021. The Chicago man earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of two misdemeanor assault charges.
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 2 – 8, 2023
Philip Andrew Madson, Springfield: petty misdemeanor drivers licenses – instruction permit violations, persons 18 years or older, fees and fines $135. Joan Rae Pendleton, Morton: 1) misdemeanor traffic – drivers licenses – driving after suspension, local confinement 90 days. 2) misdemeanor traffic – drivers licenses – driving after suspension, local confinement 90 days. 3) petty misdemeanor drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – use or possession prohibited, local confinement 90 days. 4) misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, local confinement 90 days.
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa
MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
Next Redwood Falls elementary school referendum set for April 11 (updated)
On Aug. 9 of last year, Redwood Area Public School residents were asked to vote about whether to approve the district replacing Reede Gray Elementary School with an entirely new facility, at an estimated cost of about$47.5 million. The motion failed with 988 no votes and 896 yes votes, and...
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
BROWN COUNTY HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out shortly after 8 this (Thursday) morning to the report of a house fire on 185th Avenue near New Ulm. When firefighters arrived, the house was full involved and is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were on the scene for about 4 ½ hours. New Ulm was assisted by the Sleepy Eye Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. A cause is under investigation and more details will be released.
If you think you’re on the phone with a scammer, hang up!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - That’s the advice from experts who are marking Identity Theft Awareness Week. Tammy Steffl at Southpoint Credit says even if you receive a call from a bank or credit union, they will never ask for personal information like social security or account numbers. They already have that on hand.
Donald “Doc” H. Werner
Donald “Doc” H. Werner, age 85, of Redwood Falls passed away on January 31, 2023, at Valley View Manor nursing home in Lamberton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, from St John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in Wabasso. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls and will continue on Friday, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church.
