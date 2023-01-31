Read full article on original website
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Ranked No. 6 in USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is ranked No. 6 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. USA Today Sports is the sixth and final major preseason poll, which also includes Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game, to be released. The Hogs enter the 2023 campaign ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 6 by the NCBWA, No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 8 by D1Baseball and No. 11 by Baseball America.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 3 Arkansas competes in New Mexico Collegiate Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The first travel trip for Arkansas this season takes the No. 3 Razorbacks to the host site of the NCAA Indoor Championships as they compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic this Friday and Saturday. Visiting the Albuquerque Convention Center, the host site for the national...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymbacks Return to Bud Walton for Battle with Gators
Arkansas gymnastics makes its return to The Place on Friday night as the No. 18 Hogs are set to take on the No. 2 Florida Gators from Bud Walton Arena. Both teams are coming off big conference wins last week, Florida over Georgia and Arkansas over LSU. The Razorbacks and Gators each set season highs in the meet, a 197.475 for Arkansas and 197.900 for Florida. The score is also a new program record for the Gymbacks.
Sam Pittman's priority is signing instate prospects
After signing 10 instate prospects in the Class of 2022, Arkansas only offered three recruits from the state of Arkansas in the Class of 2023. While the Razorbacks signed all three of them, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman would like to see that number at least double in 2024 as it has the looks of a bumper crop in the Natural State.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Wegner Named Preseason All-American by NCBWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner has been named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The NCBWA’s 22nd annual preseason All-America teams were announced Thursday afternoon. The preseason All-America squads are considered the first step toward the eventual selection of the Dick Howser Trophy, which has been voted upon for 23 seasons by members of the NCBWA.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 2/1: Top 2 (And We Ain't 2)
Good morning. Is Ricky Council still in the air? We’ve yet to see him land from that dunk last night. Check out the post-game locker room celebration following Arkansas men’s basketball’s 15th victory of the year. Now, what else is steeping in today’s Brew?. The birthday...
What is next for Arkansas football?
After a wild college football season was followed by an even wilder offseason of transfers, recruiting and coaching changes, now Arkansas spring football is right around the corner along with another storm of recruiting and transfer portal activity...
Musselman's Unplanned Handling of Walsh Unlocks Key to Future Wins
Unique stat indicates Hogs' coach may have key to be more consistent in SEC play
Enos’ newest Arkansas offense will be evolved one
Enos excited about second stint as Arkansas offensive coordinator
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Barnum Named Top 10 Candidate for Katrina McClain Award
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Erynn Barnum of the Arkansas women’s basketball team has been playing the best basketball of her career, which is worthy for national recognition. Barnum has been named to the 2023 Katrina McClain Mid-Season Top 10 List, the award given to the best power forward in the country, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback 4 x 400 relay SEC Runner of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – The women’s SEC Runner of the Week accolade was claimed by the Arkansas 4 x 400m relay as they improved its world-leading time to 3:26.40, nearly four seconds better from a 3:30.38 effort two weeks ago. Arkansas’ relay foursome included junior Amber Anning, junior Nickisha Pryce,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Britton Wilson among four collegiate record holders on Bowerman watch list
NEW ORLEANS – The first update to the watch list for the 2023 women’s Bowerman includes four athletes who set a collegiate record in January, including Arkansas’ Britton Wilson. During the same week the Bowerman preseason watch list was released in mid-January, Wilson produced the first collegiate...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas No. 7 in USA Today/NFCA Top 25
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With the season-opener just 10 days away, the Razorbacks are ranked inside another preseason Top 10, checking in at No. 7 in the USA Today/NFCA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll. Arkansas is one of nine Southeastern Conference schools ranked in the poll’s Top 25 joining No....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Williams Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week
After a stellar start to her rookie season and a record-breaking weekend, the Gymbacks’ Lauren Williams has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. The honor is the first for Arkansas since 2021, and the team’s first Freshman of the Week in nearly five years, the last being Sarah Shaffer on March 20, 2018.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Never Trails to Beat Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE – Makhel Mitchell had a career-high 13 rebounds with seven blocked shots and nine points while Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis each scored 19 points to lead Arkansas to an 81-70 victory over Texas A&M Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena. The win was the third-straight SEC...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Arkansas’s Winning Ways
Successful tournaments and sporting events are right at home in The Natural State. With the perfect combination of fields and facilities, plus plenty to see and do when the games are over, Arkansas is where teams and their families make winning memories. Arkansas is an ideal location for every kind...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas-Texas A&M MBB Game Day Updates
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas-Texas A&M men’s basketball game Tuesday (Jan. 31) will tipoff at 6 pm (CT) at Bud Walton Arena. With the inclement weather in Northwest Arkansas, we encourage everyone planning on attending to use their best judgment when making travel decisions. Due to the weather, there...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas urges caution, announces gameday changes for matchup vs. Texas A&M amid winter storm
Arkansas is set to host Texas A&M at 6 p.m Central time on Tuesday night in an important SEC matchup. But the Fayetteville area is experiencing a winter storm on Tuesday, with a weather advisory cautioning that icy conditions could persist. The game between the Aggies and Razorbacks will still...
Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Fayetteville evening local post | Feb.2nd
Good evening, Fayetteville！ ☀️Enjoy today's evening post. Arkansas Lawmakers Move to Abolish Legislation Granting Licensure to Abortion Clinics. The Arkansas Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee voted in favour of a bill on Wednesday which, if passed, would wipe out the state legislation forcing any clinic, health center or other facility carrying out abortions to be certified by the state Department of Health. Read more.
