Winning $50K Lottery Ticket Sold In Monmouth County

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

MONMOUTH COUNTY – Five lucky tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn winning the $50,000 second-tier prize.

One of those five tickets were sold in Monmouth County, at Welsh Farms located at 22 Wall Street in West Long Branch.

The winning numbers for the January 30 drawing were: 01, 04, 12, 36, and 49. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Power Play was 2X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $653,000,000 for the next drawing to be held February 1 at 10:59 p.m.