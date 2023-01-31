Read full article on original website
Jane Marsha Eason Dagenhart
2d ago
I don't know about the rest of NC's taxpayers, but I am tired of paying over and over again for these beach renurishment projects that wash away with the next big storm.
Reply(2)
6
Related
NC Rate Bureau requests 28.4 percent increase for car insurance
The bureau requested a 28.4 percent statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance.
North Carolina Rate Bureau wants 28% increase in auto insurance
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has submitted a rate filing with the N.C. Department of Insurance, requesting a 28.4% increase for auto policies.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
WNCT
Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for you
The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for …. The Federal Reserve raised...
publicradioeast.org
NC bill would increase fines, jailtime for damaging substations and other critical infrastructure
A newly introduced bill would enhance penalties for damaging critical infrastructures in North Carolina. For example, someone attacking an electric utility facility could receive up to about 10 years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine. Currently, it could carry up to a year in prison. State Senator Paul Newton...
Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina
The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
Charlotte Stories
North Carolina’s New Bill Would Force All Retailers to Accept Cash
A bill has been introduced in the North Carolina House that would force all retail businesses across the state to accept cash payments. Referred to as the Cash Commitment Act, House Bill 20 (HB20) states that “every consumer has the right to use cash” when making in-person payments.
Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers
(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
WCNC
Cash or credit? NC bill would force businesses to accept cash: #WakeUpCLT To Go
North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would require all businesses to accept cash. It comes as a survey found most Americans don't use it.
orangeandbluepress.com
North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
NC requires pollution controls, but lets wood pellet plant expand
State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
publicradioeast.org
Natural gas rates for customers coming down in North Carolina
Piedmont Natural Gas is cutting rates in North and South Carolina thanks to the falling cost of natural gas. The company, owned by Duke Energy, says the average customer will save about $14 a month in North Carolina and $10 a month in South Carolina. Savings will be higher during...
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
North Carolina TANF Program for low-income households: Apply if your monthly income is less than $1,000
Living in North Carolina is a dream of many of us. This is because of its booming business environment, amazing landscapes, friendly people, and other perks. However, not everyone can buy a home and live comfortably with their family. This is primarily because of its relatively high unemployment and inflation rates.
carolinacoastonline.com
Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process
WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
Someone in Wake County won $1 million in the latest Powerball drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake County is now a millionaire. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that a ticket sold in Garner for the drawing Wednesday night is worth $1 million. The ticket purchased at the Food Lion on state Route 50 matched all five white balls. […]
DMV difficulties? Appointments backlogged across NC due to staff shortage, commissioner says
The NCDMV is working under a 33% vacancy rate, the commissioner told CBS 17.
Comments / 3