Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
1 teen dead, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings
One teenager was killed and another injured following two separate shootings in Philadelphia Thursday night.
SEPTA Rider Stabbed To Death At Center City Station: Police
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station, authorities say. Officers were called to the 8th and Market streets station for a report of a person with a weapon at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fab. 1, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find a 22-year-old victim suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, officials added.
fox29.com
Former Philadelphia official carjacked by masked gunman outside of longtime home
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia city leader is the latest victim of rampant vehicle thefts across the city after he was carjacked at gunpoint outside his Northeast Philadelphia home. Alan Butkovitz, 70, told FOX 29's Jeff Cole that he was sitting in his car around 8 p.m. Tuesday when a...
Police: Suspect wanted in deadly North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter who killed a man in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the man in his 40s or 50s was shot at a close range. He died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.
Veteran prosecutor returns to Philly DA’s homicide unit following ‘road rage’ incident
Later this month, Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci is scheduled to appear in a Philadelphia courtroom to prosecute a murder trial connected to the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man. The case is a far cry from the kinds of crimes fielded by the insurance fraud division of the District...
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz carjacked outside Northeast Philadelphia home
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz has become one of Philadelphia’s latest carjacking victims. He said a man in a mask pointed a gun at him as he pulled up to his home.
New Jersey Councilwoman, 30, Shot Dead Outside Her Home
A New Jersey councilwoman was shot dead outside her home on Wednesday night, officials said. Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her car which appeared to have crashed at around 7:22 p.m., according to reports. Dwumfour appears to have been the intended target of the attack but no motive has yet been established and no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning. A homicide investigation has been launched, with Dwumfour’s white Nissan SUV being towed away from the scene overnight. Dwumfour was elected to the Sayreville Council as a Republican in 2021 and began serving last year.This was the scene overnight in the Sayreville development known as La Mer, where a 30-year-old Councilwoman was murdered.Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's white SUV crashed after the gunshots rang out. It appears she was targeted though the killer's motive is still not clear. pic.twitter.com/CJyP190RiW— Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) February 2, 2023 Read it at ABC 7
Main Line Media News
Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown
NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Believe They Know Identity of Attacker in Deadly SEPTA Station Stabbing
A man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station during the Wednesday evening rush. The Philadelphia Police said they may already be "familiar" with the man wanted for the deadly stabbing that occurred at 5:47 p.m., Wednesday at the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station at 8th and Market streets.
Man arrested in connection to West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in West Philadelphia. Jabbar Shank, 49, faces many charges including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault.Police say they went to the 500 block of North Simpson Street on reports of a person with a gun and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg. The 19-year-old identified as Emilio Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say they have a "motive for an argument."
Police believe shooter fired at close range in North Philly homicide
Police tell Action News they believe the gunman opened fire at close range.
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at Center City SEPTA stop
A man has been stabbed to death and another man has been shot at two separate SEPTA stations in Philadelphia in incidents that police say are not connected. Arrests have been made in both cases.
A month since Port Richmond row home explosion, neighbors feel ‘totally forgotten’
One month since an explosion destroyed homes in Port Richmond and displaced dozens of people, neighbors say they are still feeling left in the lurch. They are waiting for answers from the city and insurance companies and dealing with squatters.
2 hospitalized after fire in Warminster, Bucks County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several people were forced out of their homes and into the cold following a two-alarm fire in Bucks County.It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at a condominium complex on York Road in Warminster.A neighbor sent us cell phone video of the fire showing smoke coming from the roof of a building.We're told six units were damaged and two people were taken to the hospital.The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Hurt, Including Police Officer, in North Philly Crash
Both a police officer and another person were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. Officials said a police SUV and another vehicle collided at Broad and Dauphin streets around 10 p.m. The car overturned and struck a pole, causing the pole to crash into a parked vehicle. The police SUV also suffered front end damage.
fox29.com
Driver fatally strikes 69-year-old, crashes into tree in Newark, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police in New Castle County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Newark, authorities say. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lake in Newark on Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. Police say officers responded to the Hitchens...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Walking Home From Car in Northeast Philly
A man was shot as he walked a short distance from his car to his home in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. Police, who responded to a call along the 5000 block of Cottage Street in the Frankford section of the city, just before midnight, said they found evidence that at least seven shots were fired.
fox29.com
Man tied up, shot inside his home by 3 suspects in West Philadelphia robbery, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man's home became the scene of a crime after police say he was robbed and shot by three suspects now sought for the shooting. Police say a 36-year-old man was bound to a chair with a belt and duct tape inside his home on the 400 block of 60th Street on January 26.
Shore News Network
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2