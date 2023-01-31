ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

SEPTA Rider Stabbed To Death At Center City Station: Police

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station, authorities say. Officers were called to the 8th and Market streets station for a report of a person with a weapon at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fab. 1, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find a 22-year-old victim suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, officials added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

New Jersey Councilwoman, 30, Shot Dead Outside Her Home

A New Jersey councilwoman was shot dead outside her home on Wednesday night, officials said. Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her car which appeared to have crashed at around 7:22 p.m., according to reports. Dwumfour appears to have been the intended target of the attack but no motive has yet been established and no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning. A homicide investigation has been launched, with Dwumfour’s white Nissan SUV being towed away from the scene overnight. Dwumfour was elected to the Sayreville Council as a Republican in 2021 and began serving last year.This was the scene overnight in the Sayreville development known as La Mer, where a 30-year-old Councilwoman was murdered.Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's white SUV crashed after the gunshots rang out. It appears she was targeted though the killer's motive is still not clear. pic.twitter.com/CJyP190RiW— Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) February 2, 2023 Read it at ABC 7
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Main Line Media News

Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown

NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection to West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in West Philadelphia. Jabbar Shank, 49, faces many charges including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault.Police say they went to the 500 block of North Simpson Street on reports of a person with a gun and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg. The 19-year-old identified as Emilio Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say they have a "motive for an argument."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey

Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS Philly

2 hospitalized after fire in Warminster, Bucks County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several people were forced out of their homes and into the cold following a two-alarm fire in Bucks County.It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at a condominium complex on York Road in Warminster.A neighbor sent us cell phone video of the fire showing smoke coming from the roof of a building.We're told six units were damaged and two people were taken to the hospital.The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Hurt, Including Police Officer, in North Philly Crash

Both a police officer and another person were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. Officials said a police SUV and another vehicle collided at Broad and Dauphin streets around 10 p.m. The car overturned and struck a pole, causing the pole to crash into a parked vehicle. The police SUV also suffered front end damage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Driver fatally strikes 69-year-old, crashes into tree in Newark, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police in New Castle County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Newark, authorities say. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lake in Newark on Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. Police say officers responded to the Hitchens...
NEWARK, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Walking Home From Car in Northeast Philly

A man was shot as he walked a short distance from his car to his home in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. Police, who responded to a call along the 5000 block of Cottage Street in the Frankford section of the city, just before midnight, said they found evidence that at least seven shots were fired.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy