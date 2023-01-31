A New Jersey councilwoman was shot dead outside her home on Wednesday night, officials said. Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her car which appeared to have crashed at around 7:22 p.m., according to reports. Dwumfour appears to have been the intended target of the attack but no motive has yet been established and no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning. A homicide investigation has been launched, with Dwumfour’s white Nissan SUV being towed away from the scene overnight. Dwumfour was elected to the Sayreville Council as a Republican in 2021 and began serving last year.This was the scene overnight in the Sayreville development known as La Mer, where a 30-year-old Councilwoman was murdered.Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's white SUV crashed after the gunshots rang out. It appears she was targeted though the killer's motive is still not clear. pic.twitter.com/CJyP190RiW— Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) February 2, 2023 Read it at ABC 7

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO