ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Shamaya Hines – From the 19th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile Shamaya Hines. She was last seen on Monday, January 30th, 2023, on the 5300 block of Media St. She is 5’3, 120lbs, small build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, green, pink braided hair and was last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

SEPTA Rider Stabbed To Death At Center City Station: Police

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station, authorities say. Officers were called to the 8th and Market streets station for a report of a person with a weapon at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fab. 1, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find a 22-year-old victim suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, officials added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report

WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Suspect arrested in connection with fatal SEPTA station stabbing: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing at a SEPTA station in Center City on Wednesday night, SEPTA police say. A separate incident at a SEPTA station Wednesday night has riders fearing for their safety. Both incidents occurred while riders were on their way home from work Wednesday.The first was a shooting near Allegheny Station in Kensington. Minutes later, another attack happened in Center City: a man was stabbed to death at 8th street Station on Market Street. On Thursday, SEPTA police arrested the stabbing suspect at 2nd Street Station, an official said. Police are still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Driver fatally strikes 69-year-old, crashes into tree in Newark, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police in New Castle County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Newark, authorities say. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lake in Newark on Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. Police say officers responded to the Hitchens...
NEWARK, DE
NJ.com

2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey

Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Crash blocks traffic on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle crash slowed down traffic on part of Kelly Drive in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the Girard Point Bridge.There were no reported injuries.The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it may have been weather related.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection to West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in West Philadelphia. Jabbar Shank, 49, faces many charges including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault.Police say they went to the 500 block of North Simpson Street on reports of a person with a gun and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg. The 19-year-old identified as Emilio Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say they have a "motive for an argument."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Man at SEPTA Station in Kensington, Police Say

A man is recovering and a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a SEPTA station in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Wednesday. Police responded to the Allegheny Station along the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue at 5:36 p.m. after they heard gunshots. When they arrived they were flagged down by a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy