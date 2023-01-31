Read full article on original website
Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
Missing Juvenile – Shamaya Hines – From the 19th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile Shamaya Hines. She was last seen on Monday, January 30th, 2023, on the 5300 block of Media St. She is 5’3, 120lbs, small build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, green, pink braided hair and was last...
SEPTA Rider Stabbed To Death At Center City Station: Police
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station, authorities say. Officers were called to the 8th and Market streets station for a report of a person with a weapon at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fab. 1, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find a 22-year-old victim suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, officials added.
Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report
WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Philadelphia official carjacked by masked gunman outside of longtime home
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia city leader is the latest victim of rampant vehicle thefts across the city after he was carjacked at gunpoint outside his Northeast Philadelphia home. Alan Butkovitz, 70, told FOX 29's Jeff Cole that he was sitting in his car around 8 p.m. Tuesday when a...
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal SEPTA station stabbing: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing at a SEPTA station in Center City on Wednesday night, SEPTA police say. A separate incident at a SEPTA station Wednesday night has riders fearing for their safety. Both incidents occurred while riders were on their way home from work Wednesday.The first was a shooting near Allegheny Station in Kensington. Minutes later, another attack happened in Center City: a man was stabbed to death at 8th street Station on Market Street. On Thursday, SEPTA police arrested the stabbing suspect at 2nd Street Station, an official said. Police are still...
Philadelphia man charged in hit-and-run accident, the city’s fifth in two weeks
A Philadelphia man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a 29-year-old man in the Nicetown neighborhood earlier this week. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Richard Collins was arrested on Wednesday and charged with several crimes, including aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle, and accident involving death. Police claim that...
Police: Suspect wanted in deadly North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter who killed a man in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the man in his 40s or 50s was shot at a close range. He died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.
Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead in SUV outside her home: Police
Police say they found Eunice Dwumfour inside her SUV outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Driver fatally strikes 69-year-old, crashes into tree in Newark, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police in New Castle County are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Newark, authorities say. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lake in Newark on Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a.m. Police say officers responded to the Hitchens...
Police Believe They Know Identity of Attacker in Deadly SEPTA Station Stabbing
A man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station during the Wednesday evening rush. The Philadelphia Police said they may already be "familiar" with the man wanted for the deadly stabbing that occurred at 5:47 p.m., Wednesday at the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station at 8th and Market streets.
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
Crash blocks traffic on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle crash slowed down traffic on part of Kelly Drive in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the Girard Point Bridge.There were no reported injuries.The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it may have been weather related.
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz carjacked outside Northeast Philadelphia home
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz has become one of Philadelphia’s latest carjacking victims. He said a man in a mask pointed a gun at him as he pulled up to his home.
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at Center City SEPTA stop
A man has been stabbed to death and another man has been shot at two separate SEPTA stations in Philadelphia in incidents that police say are not connected. Arrests have been made in both cases.
Man arrested in connection to West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in West Philadelphia. Jabbar Shank, 49, faces many charges including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault.Police say they went to the 500 block of North Simpson Street on reports of a person with a gun and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg. The 19-year-old identified as Emilio Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say they have a "motive for an argument."
Person found dead near Warrington Twp. road may have been hit by car, police say
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are trying to figure out how a Philadelphia man died. Warrington Township police were notified around 3 p.m. Wednesday of a person lying face down in an embankment along Street Road, at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge, police said. The man, who was...
Gunman Shoots Man at SEPTA Station in Kensington, Police Say
A man is recovering and a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a SEPTA station in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Wednesday. Police responded to the Allegheny Station along the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue at 5:36 p.m. after they heard gunshots. When they arrived they were flagged down by a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the back.
Woman, man living inside box truck in Germantown pronounced dead: Police
A woman and her homeless boyfriend were found dead lying on a couch under a blanket inside the truck, police say.
