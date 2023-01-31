Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
thedigitalfix.com
Batgirl star feels “blessed” to have made DC movie
Down with the DCEU, long live the DCU. As James Gunn and Peter Safran begin to build their new superhero movie kingdom, it’s worth remembering the films that fell along the way, and Leslie Grace has been speaking about her experience making the now cancelled Batgirl movie. Grace was...
thedigitalfix.com
Silk TV series aiming to be like Spider-Man movies, says Sony
The first live-action Spider-Man TV series from Sony is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. The show-runner is Angela Kang, who comes from The Walking Dead. We don’t know too much about the series yet, but now have an update from the President of Sony’s Television Studios. Silk:...
thedigitalfix.com
DC has doubled down in the wrong direction
When the new custodians of the DC movie universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran, said, “down with the DCEU. Long live the DCU,” a newly rebooted franchise was reborn. Kind of. This is DC, and things over there have never been straightforward. Before we get to all the...
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men
Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
thedigitalfix.com
Denzel Washington and Quentin Tarantino feuded for years
Hollywood feuds can be the stuff of legend and it might surprise you to learn that Denzel Washington reportedly had a beef with Quentin Tarantino for several years, between 1995 and 2002. At the time, Tarantino wrote stories and scripts for movies that he didn’t direct, including Natural Born Killers and From Dusk Till Dawn. As well as this, he was also an uncredited “script doctor” who was brought in to jazz up the dialogue in action thrillers The Rock and Crimson Tide.
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey auditioned for Titanic, and thought he got it
The amount of false hope you get as an actor seems like the worst part. You think you’ve managed to nab a great new movie, only to be glossed over. Matthew McConaughey suffered that, on one of the highest-grossing movies ever, no less. Bakc in the mid-’90s, McConaughey was...
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood taught Leonardo DiCaprio to fight the old-school way
A Hollywood legend like Clint Eastwood has a lot of wisdom to impart. He’s made quite a few of the best movies ever and has an incredible number of credits to his name besides. Leonardo DiCaprio once learned a thing or two from the Western star, like how to properly depict a fight.
thedigitalfix.com
Babylon has an incredible accidental Jackass Forever cameo
Babylon is one of several “love-letters to the movies” that have popped up in the last few months – along with The Fabelmans, Empire of Light, and Bardo – which all approach it in very different ways. But Babylon depicts Hollywood as more of a dystopian dream-killer than a magical wonderland. As with Damien Chazelle‘s La La Land, there are many scenes in Babylon that take place on or near studio lots.
thedigitalfix.com
Line of Duty season 7 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Line of Duty season 7 release date? The hit BBC show has been running for more than ten years now, but the fans still want more. So, here’s the lowdown on the future of Ted Hastings, Kate Fleming, and Steve Arnott. The TV series began back...
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone 1923 season 2 announced by Paramount Plus
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone juggernaut continues like a wagon train rolling out west, as a second season of prequel series 1923 has been announced. The announcement doesn’t directly state if stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will be returning, but it seems likely. Since Yellowstone began in 2018, its...
thedigitalfix.com
Jim was supposed to cheat on Pam in The Office
One of the best things about the comedy series The Office was the relationship between Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim (John Krasinski). The pair’s relationship was basically the cornerstone of the whole TV series, and even though things got rocky for the star-crossed lovers in the final season, it was always clear they were soulmates.
thedigitalfix.com
David Harbour’s closet has a Hellboy photo and you won’t guess why
Deep inside his closet David Harbour keeps a photo of himself as Hellboy and it’s for a pretty hilarious reason. David Harbour was shot to international attention back in 2016 thanks to his role in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. In the TV series, he plays Jim Hopper who...
thedigitalfix.com
Kate Winslet turned down one of the best Lord of the Rings characters
Kate Winslet was Peter Jackson’s first choice to play Lord of the Rings character Eowyn, however Winslet turned the role down. The Lord of the Rings movies are now two decades old, but their influence and popularity remains as strong as ever. Based on the seminal novels by JRR...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Channing Tatum movies of all time
What are the best Channing Tatum movies? There was a point in the mid-2010s where it looked as if Channing Tatum was on the path to total world domination. He starred in plenty of great movies within the comedy movie, action movie, and romance movie genres, showing off his talent for performance. In the 2020s, Tatum has slowed things down a bit, but with the return of the Magic Mike franchise with his new movie, Tatum will soon be back firmly in the spotlight.
thedigitalfix.com
The Mandalorian season 3 has an “epic battle,” teases Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is riding a career high right now – starring in The Last of Us and hosting SNL – to name just some of his achievements. And that’s not to mention a certain mostly-silent bounty hunter and his smol green companion returning to our screens in March. Jimmy Fallon recently asked Pascal if he can reveal anything about The Mandalorian season 3.
thedigitalfix.com
Don’t forget 1923 episode 5 is on tonight
Good news, Yellowstone fans: 1923 is back on screens tonight, returning from its short break. 1923 is the latest in a long (and growing) line of spinoffs from the main Yellowstone drama series. Acting as both a sequel to 1883 and a prequel to Yellowstone, 1923 continues to explore the...
thedigitalfix.com
Linda Ronstadt isn’t making any money from The Last of Us popularity
If you’ve been following The Last of Us TV series, you’ll know that episode 3 treated audiences to one of the best instalments of any show we’ve seen in a long while. A big part of the success of that episode is down to the beautiful music of Linda Ronstadt, but the musician won’t make a penny from the newfound popularity of her song.
Comments / 0