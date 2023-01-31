ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cn2.com

Teacher Assistant resigns after inappropriate images found

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land classroom assistant has resigned after the district says inappropriate images were found on a computer. Details from the school below. Press Release:. ILHS Classroom Assistant Resigns. Indian Land, SC – On January 26, 2023, it was reported to the administration at...
INDIAN LAND, SC
WBTV

Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s a way of overwhelming a server with a flood of internet traffic. Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project. Updated: 8 hours ago. Tuesday’s meeting does include action items, including a slight change...
CHARLOTTE, NC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Chester Schools Move Forward with Modified Balanced Calendar

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Like other school districts throughout the Tri-County the Chester County School District is moving forward with a Modified Balanced Calendar for the 2023-2024 year. The District listened to community feedback and surveys showed more than 65% of families approve of a modified balanced calendar.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
COLUMBIA, SC
qcnews.com

Car hits pedestrian on I-77 South in York County, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened near Gold Hill in York County after a car struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were helping with traffic control in the area of...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots February 1st

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, February 1st. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

