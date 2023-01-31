Read full article on original website
Related
qcnews.com
Student makes ‘joking’ comment about shooting up middle school in Lancaster, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student at Buford Middle School in Lancaster is accused of making a “joking” comment about shooting up the school, administrators said Thursday. The school’s administration was made aware Thursday of a threat made by a student, according to a message...
Video shows Anson High School principal put student in headlock during fight
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the principal at Anson High School putting a student in a headlock chokehold, and now the Wadesboro Police Department tells Channel 9 it’s looking into the incident.
Lancaster County school employee resigns after viewing 'inappropriate' images on school computer
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned from their position after students said the classroom assistant was looking at inappropriate images on a school computer, district officials said. The Lancaster County School District said a group of students saw the former employee looking...
cn2.com
Teacher Assistant resigns after inappropriate images found
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land classroom assistant has resigned after the district says inappropriate images were found on a computer. Details from the school below. Press Release:. ILHS Classroom Assistant Resigns. Indian Land, SC – On January 26, 2023, it was reported to the administration at...
WBTV
Indian Land classroom assistant accused of looking at inappropriate pictures in school
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An Indian Land High School classroom assistant resigned after allegedly looking at inappropriate images on a computer, according to the Lancaster County School District. Multiple students saw them looking at the images while in a classroom, the district said. The assistant resigned and immediately left the...
Parents taking stand against Lancaster County schools violent threats policy
"We were made aware that a kid had threatened to murder her, even before saying he said he was going to murder someone," said Natalie Lesnefsky.
wach.com
Richland County deputy fired and arrested for warrants in Fairfield County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County deputy was fired and then arrested after Sheriff Lott says he was connected to a Fairfield County investigation that started last month. 35-year-old Jason Edwards, was arrested and charged with four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and 1 count of...
WBTV
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s a way of overwhelming a server with a flood of internet traffic. Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project. Updated: 8 hours ago. Tuesday’s meeting does include action items, including a slight change...
Suspect arrested after CMPD urged public to ‘avoid area’ in north CLT
The situation was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Orvis Street in the Metro Division.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
wpde.com
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has located a 13-year-old girl that went missing on Jan. 31. Deputies said she was safely returned home to her parents.
cn2.com
Chester Schools Move Forward with Modified Balanced Calendar
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Like other school districts throughout the Tri-County the Chester County School District is moving forward with a Modified Balanced Calendar for the 2023-2024 year. The District listened to community feedback and surveys showed more than 65% of families approve of a modified balanced calendar.
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
qcnews.com
Car hits pedestrian on I-77 South in York County, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened near Gold Hill in York County after a car struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were helping with traffic control in the area of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Community Members Calling For An Arrest In 5-Year-Old Shot & Killed On NY Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a month since a 5-year-old girl was accidently shot in Charlotte minutes into the New Year . However, there still hasn’t been an arrest. On Tuesday night, members of the community called out the owner of the gun use to kill Lyric Thomas and demanded that person comes forward.
Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots February 1st
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, February 1st. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wpde.com
Deputies in Scotland, Marlboro Co. working together in special operation
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marlboro and Scotland Counties are working a special operation Tuesday on State Street Extension just outside of Bennettsville, according to officers on the scene. Officials said Scotland County officers had a warrant to arrest a person in connection with a crime in...
Comments / 0