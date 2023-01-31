Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Thursday Morning On DrydenWire Live: Washburn County DA Aaron Marcoux
SPOONER, WI -- Washburn County District Attorney, Aaron Marcoux, will be joining DrydenWire founder Ben Dryden on Thursday morning for a live 45-min chat on DrydenWire Live!. The live-streaming show is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page Thursday, February 2, 2023. If you are unable to watch the show live, a recording will be posted on DrydenWire’s website and Youtube channel later in the day.
WEAU-TV 13
Dog abandoned outside Eau Claire County Humane Society Thursday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association said a dog was abandoned and tied to the shelter early Thursday morning. “Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” ECCHA wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel’: Man near Wisconsin border gives unique reason for fleeing
(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.
drydenwire.com
WATCH: Washburn County District Attorney Aaron Marcoux On State Of DA's Office
SPOONER, WI -- Washburn County District Attorney Aaron Marcoux was DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden's very special guest on DrydenWire Live this morning. The wide-ranging 45-minute long chat was live-streamed at 8:30 (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page and YouTube channel today, Thursday, February 2, 2023. ICYMI: You can watch the recording...
news8000.com
Bomb threat left on bathroom wall of primary school in Chippewa County
CADOTT, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities searched a primary school in Chippewa County after a bomb threat was discovered on the wall of the girls' bathroom Wednesday. The Cadott School District notified the community via Facebook post around 2 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Prison Time For Northwestern Wisconsin Man In Deadly Hammer Attack
It’s 30 years in prison for a northwestern Wisconsin man who beat another man to death with a hammer last year. A judge in Polk County yesterday sentenced Joseph Hadro to three decades in prison for the attack last March in Osceola. Firefighters found the victim inside a burning...
MN Driver To Law Enforcement “Sometimes You Got To Let Jesus Take The Wheel”
It's best practice when you see police lights behind you to just pull over. One Minnesota driver, who didn't follow this best practice, recently found out what happens when you run from law enforcement. When you run, police more often than not will catch you. When police caught up with this Minnesota driver, the excuse given was almost comical.
WEAU-TV 13
Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Feb. 2, 2023
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
Watch Viral Video of Truck That Recently Broke Through Ice On Wisconsin Lake
Sadly, it seems that there are multiple videos of vehicles breaking through the ice on Northland lakes every winter. Just last week, for example, a dramatic video of a truck falling through the ice at Lake of the Woods went viral. January started out so mild that it wasn't shocking...
WEAU-TV 13
DOJ provides update to Dunn County officer involved critical incident investigation
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 around 9:08 p.m. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls armed robbery suspects charged
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects in an armed robbery on Jan. 21 in Chippewa Falls were charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors each on Tuesday. 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki of Eau Claire and 23-year-old Elijah Johnson of Chippewa Falls were each charged as a party to a crime with armed robbery with the use of force, two counts of substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, and one charge each of false imprisonment with the use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor theft, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
River Falls Journal
Police chief now small business owner
When River Falls Police Chief Gordan Young is not patrolling the streets he is operating his small business. Young has designed a decoy product as a solution to a problem encountered by many hunters. These decoys help to hide the hunters, so the deer do not begin snorting to warn other deer to stay out of the area.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Monday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Eau Claire Monday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Realityworks located at 2709 Mondovi Road in Eau Claire at 1:04 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Burnett County Man On Multiple Firearms Convictions
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- The Court has sentenced Brian Bearheart on multiple criminal convictions including several firearms violations. DrydenWire previously reported that Bearheart was facing charges following an incident during which he called 911 & threatened to shoot people with an AR-15, and additional charges were filed against Bearheart following another incident involving a high-speed pursuit law enforcement pursuit. Most recently, Bearheart appeared for a hearing regarding over 100 criminal charges that were filed against him and was sentenced regarding those charges.
drydenwire.com
Woman Pleads No Contest To Election Fraud Charge In Sawyer County
SAWYER COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- The Court has accepted Tami Demarr’s plea of no contest to her charge of election fraud felony election fraud-illegal voting. Demarr was charged criminally along with 3 others after the Wisconsin Elections Commission sent information to District Attorney Offices around the state of Wisconsin of suspected cases of election fraud, irregularities, or violations.
