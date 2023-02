Phil the groundhog has predicted that we will endure six more weeks of winter.On Groundhog Day, 2 February, people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania, as Phil’s “inner circle” - who are responsible for planning Groundhog events and caring for him - summoned the animal from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow.Folklore dictates that if he does not see a shadow on his stage, spring will come early.Unfortunately, a shadow he did see - and thus predicted “six more weeks of winter”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ryan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicKing hosts Buckingham Palace reception to celebrate Asian contribution to BritainKaty Perry joins Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr on red carpet

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO