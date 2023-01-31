Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Feb. 2, 2023
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County. Washburn County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Two Arrested Following Stolen U-Haul Chase In Barron County
RICE LAKE, WI -- Two people have been arrested following a chase with authorities in a stolen U-Haul in Barron County. According to the Rice Lake Police Department, on Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:33p, the Rice Lake Police Department was alerted via their Block License Plate Readers of a stolen U-Haul van that entered the City of Rice Lake on County Highway O. This vehicle had been listed as stolen by the Eau Claire Police Department. Rice Lake Officers responded along with members of the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. The van was located parked unoccupied in the Kohl’s parking lot, according to the RLPD.
drydenwire.com
Cash Bond Reduced On Fentanyl Charges Associated With Overdose Death
POLK COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- The Court has reduced the cash bond for 20-year-old Juanita Mosay, of Luck, WI, on fentanyl charges in Polk County that are associated with an overdose death. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
WATCH: Washburn County District Attorney Aaron Marcoux On State Of DA's Office
SPOONER, WI -- Washburn County District Attorney Aaron Marcoux was DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden's very special guest on DrydenWire Live this morning. The wide-ranging 45-minute long chat was live-streamed at 8:30 (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page and YouTube channel today, Thursday, February 2, 2023. ICYMI: You can watch the recording...
drydenwire.com
Hayward Woman Sentenced On 7th Offense OWI
SAWYER COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) – The Court has sentenced June Billyboy on her conviction of 7th Offense OWI in Sawyer County Circuit Court. Billyboy was charged criminally following a May 2021 traffic stop by a City of Hayward Police Officer. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to...
drydenwire.com
Woman Pleads No Contest To Election Fraud Charge In Sawyer County
SAWYER COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- The Court has accepted Tami Demarr’s plea of no contest to her charge of election fraud felony election fraud-illegal voting. Demarr was charged criminally along with 3 others after the Wisconsin Elections Commission sent information to District Attorney Offices around the state of Wisconsin of suspected cases of election fraud, irregularities, or violations.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel’: Man near Wisconsin border gives unique reason for fleeing
(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.
715newsroom.com
Party Over For Barron Co. Couple
A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two teenagers. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house.
drydenwire.com
Thursday Morning On DrydenWire Live: Washburn County DA Aaron Marcoux
SPOONER, WI -- Washburn County District Attorney, Aaron Marcoux, will be joining DrydenWire founder Ben Dryden on Thursday morning for a live 45-min chat on DrydenWire Live!. The live-streaming show is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page Thursday, February 2, 2023. If you are unable to watch the show live, a recording will be posted on DrydenWire’s website and Youtube channel later in the day.
wwisradio.com
Barron County Couple Looking at Charges for Running a Party House; Tattooing Two 15 Year Olds
(Barron, WI) — A pair of adults in Barron County are looking at charges for running a ‘party house’ and tattooing two 15-year-olds. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Chase McCarty and 24-year-old Hannah Rhodes gave local teens alcohol and marijuana and let them get drunk or high at the house. The teens would sometimes do chores for the two. Investigators started looking into McCarty and Rhodes after one of the teenagers who partied with them said something to authorities about a six-year-old who lived at the house. During the investigation, detectives learned McCarty gave two 15-year-old tattoos without their parents permission.
drydenwire.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman Who Failed To Appear On Felony Charges From High-Speed Pursuit
WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Brittany Fellenz on criminal charges stemming from a high-speed law enforcement pursuit that occurred in Washburn County in November 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
WATCH: 'Positive Tuesday' W/ Ben & Fitzy - Episode 125
SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were back for their latest episode of Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy!. The livestreaming show began at 8:30 (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. ICYMI: You can watch the recording on DrydenWire's...
Watch Viral Video of Truck That Recently Broke Through Ice On Wisconsin Lake
Sadly, it seems that there are multiple videos of vehicles breaking through the ice on Northland lakes every winter. Just last week, for example, a dramatic video of a truck falling through the ice at Lake of the Woods went viral. January started out so mild that it wasn't shocking...
15 months after getting COVID, western WI farmer now home from hospital
FREDERIC, Wis. — Back on Sept. 10, Adam Hedlund's family and friends banded together to show support during his COVID hospitalization. It was his 40th birthday and the benefit in Frederic, Wisconsin, raised around $56,000 for Hedlund and his family. At that point, the western Wisconsin farmer was 11...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
Comments / 1