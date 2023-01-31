ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker got Senior Bowl invite despite injury

By Nick Kelly, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. ― Injured players don't usually get invites to the Senior Bowl. Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the few exceptions.

He's still recovering from the torn ACL in his left knee he sustained in November against South Carolina. So, he won't be able to participate in practices or the game like the many other college players this week. Still, Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl who was a scout for 18 years in the NFL, wanted Hooker to be included.

"I’ve gotten to know Hendon a little bit," Nagy said Tuesday. "I met him at the Manning camp. I met him on campus in August when I went up there. He deserves this opportunity. He’s going to stay in town until Friday. He’s been connected with that American team the last couple days."

Even though Hooker can't participate on the field, he can still take part in interviews with teams.

“With interviews and meeting room time being so critical for quarterbacks," Nagy said, "and with Hendon being the person he is and the season he had ... he was the face of college football for a good chunk of the season."

This type of exception is not often made. In 2021, Nagy allowed a couple injured players in 2021 to take part, but he didn't want to make that the norm.

"Because there was nothing else in the pre-draft process that year, I just thought it would be the right thing as a person to let them come down here and get face-to-face with teams," Nagy said.

HENDON HOOKER:Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker named Knox News Sportsperson of the Year

TENNESSEE FOOTBALL:Here's why Tennessee football should be quiet on National Signing Day

After 2021, Nagy had other agents asking him to let their injured players do the same. Nagy decided to decline many of those requests.

He made one more exception for Hooker, though.

How will the injury impact Hooker's draft stock? Nagy: "We'll see."

"I think Hendon was a guy for us, we had Hendon like fourth round coming into the year," Nagy said. "He and Bo Nix were the two guys that really broke out that kind of a clump there on that part of our board. Hendon and Bo were the two guys who broke into Day 2."

