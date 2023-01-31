Coaching staff at Florida State stands out to four-star dual-sport athlete BJ Gibson

Gibson was in Tallahassee for another unofficial visit on Saturday.

Florida State already holds a couple of commitments in its 2024 class who project to play multiple sports at the collegiate level. Could the Seminoles add another talented pledge to their class that can star on the gridiron and on the diamond in Tallahassee?

Over the weekend, four-star athlete BJ Gibson returned to FSU to check out the campus for Junior Day. He's seen most of what the school has to offers but wanted to get back around the people that make him feel like part of the family.

"I about seen everything. It's just always a good time to get down here," Gibson said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis.

"It feels like they're family. It feels like home," Gibson continued. "They always treat me the same. Since the first visit they've always treated me the same."

The Georgia native was impressed with Florida State's performance on the football field in 2022. He's also intrigued by the new baseball staff coming in, who he was able to speak with briefly during his visit.

"I think FSU has a great program with the new coaches coming in on the baseball side," Gibson said. "I think they're definitely on the rise for football, definitely a top-5 team next year."

The coaching staff at FSU is what stands out to Gibson. They've always made him feel wanted and like he's a priority to the Seminoles.

"The coaches. The coaches always stand out to me," Gibson said. "They always show love. I feel like they made me a priority. That's the greatest thing about it."Hinted they'll make his top schools list

Getting into specifics about head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, Gibson likes how they treat him like family and keep it real with him.

"Their personality really stands out. They both treat me like family," Gibson said. "They always tell me what they expect out of me and that's what I want to happen. I want to be real, I don't want no sugarcoating, I want you get down to business and tell me how it's going to be and what it's going to be. I don't want there to be no fake stuff around."

Prior to concluding the trip, Gibson sat down with Norvell in his office for a meeting.

"It's always been the same. He's always been transparent with me," Gibson said. "He tells me that he expects the best out of me and I give the same in return to him."

Gibson is planning to get back to Florida State in the spring. He also wants to check out Florida and South Carolina, among other schools.

At this point, he doesn't have a timeline for his commitment but will be interested in the schools that give him the best opportunity to play football and baseball at the next level.

The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 221 overall prospect, the No. 27 ATH, and the No. 32 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

