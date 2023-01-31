If Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin wants to head to another team following the 2022-23 season, he will be able to do so as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. But, according to Larkin, his game plan is to remain with the team that drafted him. On Thursday, Larkin was at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game Media Day and he said he stands by what he has been saying all along.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO