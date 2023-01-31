Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Why Mountain View's Home Prices Continue to RiseValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
What neighborhood should you move to in Mountain ViewValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Dylan Larkin doesn’t want to leave the Red Wings
As NHL All-Star weekend gets underway, Red Wings’ captain Dylan Larkin has bigger issues on his mind than winning Friday night’s fastest skater competition. Larkin, 26, will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, a topic he wasn’t able to avoid during media day on Thursday. Despite seemingly reaching an impasse with Red Wings brass, Larkin maintained that he wants to remain in Detroit.
Pat Caputo: Are the Red Wings really improved?
While through 48 games, the Red Wings have only played at a slightly better pace than ’21-22, they can still finish strong. If they just keep up the same pace, they will finish 10 points better.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
MLB Superstar Given Devastating Medical Outlook
Now, following all the offseason drama, we have more insight as to the diagnosis of why Carlos Correa lost out on 7 extra years and an extra $150 million, failing two physicals in the process.
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: Midseason grades part 2 - Dominik Kubalik, Jonatan Berggren, Pius Suter and more
We continue our player grades with the season halfway over. Dominik Kubalik began the season hot but has since cooled off, is that enough to warrant a high grade?
The 30 key moments in Gary Bettman's 30 years in the NHL
From expansion to TV deals to outdoor games and more, here are the moments that define Bettman's three-decade tenure.
Matthew LeCroy to manage Red Wings in 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings will be retaining much of their staff from the 2022 season, a spokesperson announced Monday. Matthew LeCroy will be returning for a third season with the Red Wings, following their 67 wins to 81 losses in 2022. LeCroy’s coaching staff for the 2023 season, according to representatives: […]
Dylan Larkin weighs in on contract negotiations with Red Wings
If Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin wants to head to another team following the 2022-23 season, he will be able to do so as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. But, according to Larkin, his game plan is to remain with the team that drafted him. On Thursday, Larkin was at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game Media Day and he said he stands by what he has been saying all along.
NHL
Tarasenko focused on Blues making playoff push, not possible trade
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Vladimir Tarasenko remains hopeful the St. Louis Blues will be able to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and is trying not to think about whether he will be moved before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. "I'm focused on the games," Tarasenko said...
markerzone.com
ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES
There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...
What will it take for Red Wings to make second-half push?
The Wings are on pace for their best season since the last time they made the playoffs, which raises the question: Can they get back there?
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season Starts
With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.
Comments / 0