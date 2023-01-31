ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin doesn’t want to leave the Red Wings

As NHL All-Star weekend gets underway, Red Wings’ captain Dylan Larkin has bigger issues on his mind than winning Friday night’s fastest skater competition. Larkin, 26, will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, a topic he wasn’t able to avoid during media day on Thursday. Despite seemingly reaching an impasse with Red Wings brass, Larkin maintained that he wants to remain in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival

Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
FLORIDA STATE
News 8 WROC

Matthew LeCroy to manage Red Wings in 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings will be retaining much of their staff from the 2022 season, a spokesperson announced Monday. Matthew LeCroy will be returning for a third season with the Red Wings, following their 67 wins to 81 losses in 2022. LeCroy’s coaching staff for the 2023 season, according to representatives: […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Dylan Larkin weighs in on contract negotiations with Red Wings

If Detroit Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin wants to head to another team following the 2022-23 season, he will be able to do so as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. But, according to Larkin, his game plan is to remain with the team that drafted him. On Thursday, Larkin was at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game Media Day and he said he stands by what he has been saying all along.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES

There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...
OnlyHomers

World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season Starts

With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.
TAMPA, FL

