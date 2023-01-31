Loretta Lynn Tribute Reportedly Expected at This Year’s Grammy Awards

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

2022 saw the passing of many beloved musicians. We lost Meat Loaf, Jerry Lee Lewis, Taylor Hawkins, Namoi Judd, and so many more. However, few losses hit the country music world harder than the passing of Loretta Lynn. She left behind a catalog of songs that touched generations of listeners. Those same songs inspired generations of country artists. To say that the Coal Miner’s Daughter was an icon would be an understatement.

Many stars came forward to share kind words after Lynn’s passing. Many of those artists also took part in one of the tributes to the trailblazing legend. For instance, CMT hosted a memorial event for Loretta. The 2022 CMA Awards started with a stunning tribute. Now, with the Grammy Awards just around the corner, we may see another one.

Loretta Lynn won her first Grammy Award in 1971. She and Conway Twitty took home Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for “After the Fire Is Gone.” In 1994, Lynn shared the Best Country Vocal Collaboration for “Portland, Oregon” with Jack White. Van Lear Rose brought her the Best Country Album Grammy in 2004. In 2010, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Recently, Variety reported that a tribute to Lynn is likely at the upcoming awards show. “Also expected is an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn,” the publication reported. That tribute will probably be “part of a medley honoring several musicians who have passed.” Unfortunately, that’s all of the information that’s available at the moment.

Who Would Perform During the Grammys’ Loretta Lynn Tribute?

There will be plenty of country stars at this year’s Grammy Awards. Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile will perform during the show. Additionally, many of this year’s country nominees would fit nicely into a Loretta Lynn tribute. Both Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley McBryde will attend the event as nominees. Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, and Maren Morris are all Grammy nominees. Additionally, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton are all up for awards.

Could you imagine a tribute to Loretta Lynn featuring Dolly, Willie, Reba, Carly Pearce, and the rest? It isn’t outside of the realm of possibility.

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton seem like they would be easy choices for a “star-studded” tribute. Both worked with and looked up to Loretta. Some would go as far as to say that McEntire and Parton wouldn’t be where they are today without Lynn’s influence. Then, there’s Willie Nelson who was friends with Loretta for decades. The pair came together for a single duet titled “Lay Me Down” in 2016.

Brandi Carlile performed at CMT’s Loretta Lynn memorial event. Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire performed a tribute to Loretta during last year’s CMA Awards. Additionally, Carly Pearce has been open about her admiration of the late icon. Her song “Dear Miss Loretta” makes many fans want to see her take the stage for a tribute performance.

We only have a few more days to wait to see if the Grammys pay tribute to Loretta Lynn. The show airs this Sunday, February 5 at 8 PM Eastern Time. You can watch on CBS or stream the awards show on Paramount+.